2022 Market Outlook:
Optimism for Stocks, Concern for Bonds, and a Look at Digital Assets
Join an exclusive Market Outlook webcast with ProShares investment strategists. Hear their insights into today’s markets and the potential investing opportunities of 2022.
January 26, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
ETF Trends
SUMMARY
Key topics will include:
- What may happen to inflation and interest rates
- Why stocks may be better positioned than bonds
- Thematic opportunities well positioned for 2022
- A look at investing in digital assets
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Simeon Hyman, CFAGlobal Investment Strategist, Head of Investment Strategy
ProShares
Scott Helfstein, PhDExecutive Director, Thematic Investing
ProShares
Kieran Kirwan, CAIADirector, Investment Strategy
ProShares
Daniel Bush, CFA, CFPInvestment Strategist
ProShares
Troy GoldsteinExecutive Director, Head of National Accounts
ProShares
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.