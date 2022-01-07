WEBCASTS

2022 Market Outlook:
Optimism for Stocks, Concern for Bonds, and a Look at Digital Assets

Join an exclusive Market Outlook webcast with ProShares investment strategists. Hear their insights into today’s markets and the potential investing opportunities of 2022. 

January 26, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Key topics will include:

  • What may happen to inflation and interest rates
  • Why stocks may be better positioned than bonds
  • Thematic opportunities well positioned for 2022
  • A look at investing in digital assets

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Simeon Hyman, CFA

Global Investment Strategist, Head of Investment Strategy
ProShares

Scott Helfstein, PhD

Executive Director, Thematic Investing
ProShares

Kieran Kirwan, CAIA

Director, Investment Strategy
ProShares

Daniel Bush, CFA, CFP

Investment Strategist
ProShares

Troy Goldstein

Executive Director, Head of National Accounts
ProShares

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

Disclaimer
