Karl Rove Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush, Foremost Conservative Commentator & Strategist, Fox News Contributor & Wall Street Journal Columnist



David Axelrod Senior Political Commentator, CNN, and Host, The Axe Files; Director, University of Chicago Institute of Politics; Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama (2009-2011)



Michael Arone, CFA Chief Investment Strategist, SPDR®

State Street Global Advisors

Tom Lydon CEO

ETF Trends

SUMMARY

Few people would disagree that the 2020 election is one of the most momentous -- and contentious -- in American history. The global pandemic, geopolitical tensions, immigration policy, civil unrest and a Supreme Court vacancy present unprecedented challenges. And the two presidential candidates offer voters very different paths forward.

In this exclusive 1-hour webinar, political strategists Karl Rove and David Axelrod discuss what we may expect from the next occupant of the White House while also providing useful insight for positioning portfolios for the election outcome.

Along with our political experts, Michael Arone, Chief Investment Strategist for SPDR ETFs at State Street Global Advisors and Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will discuss:

COVID-19 and the future of health care

Economic impact of stimulus programs

Filling the Supreme Court vacancy

Proposed changes to tax policy

Trade tensions and foreign policy

How to prepare for any outcome

Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

