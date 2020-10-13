WEBCASTS
Election 2020: A Defining Moment for America
SPEAKERS
Karl RoveFormer Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush, Foremost Conservative Commentator & Strategist, Fox News Contributor & Wall Street Journal Columnist
David AxelrodSenior Political Commentator, CNN, and Host, The Axe Files; Director, University of Chicago Institute of Politics; Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama (2009-2011)
Michael Arone, CFAChief Investment Strategist, SPDR®
State Street Global Advisors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
SUMMARY
Few people would disagree that the 2020 election is one of the most momentous -- and contentious -- in American history. The global pandemic, geopolitical tensions, immigration policy, civil unrest and a Supreme Court vacancy present unprecedented challenges. And the two presidential candidates offer voters very different paths forward.
In this exclusive 1-hour webinar, political strategists Karl Rove and David Axelrod discuss what we may expect from the next occupant of the White House while also providing useful insight for positioning portfolios for the election outcome.
Along with our political experts, Michael Arone, Chief Investment Strategist for SPDR ETFs at State Street Global Advisors and Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will discuss:
- COVID-19 and the future of health care
- Economic impact of stimulus programs
- Filling the Supreme Court vacancy
- Proposed changes to tax policy
- Trade tensions and foreign policy
- How to prepare for any outcome
Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
