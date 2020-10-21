WEBCASTS
15 Key Attributes of the
Entrepreneurial Model and ETFs Represented
There is a direct correlation between companies that thrive during times of change and those that have an entrepreneurial culture. The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well, producing the innovative products and ideas of tomorrow. In this upcoming webcast, ERShares and ETF Trends will highlight how investors can tap the entrepreneurship economy with a targeted strategy that helps financial advisors enhance their investment portfolio with quickly rising companies.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Opinions and strategies on the current market environment
- Where entrepreneurial companies fit in today’s market
- How to target innovative companies
- How financial advisors can incorporate these growth ideas into a diversified investment portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Dr. Joel ShulmanFounder, Managing Partner & CIO
ERShares
Eva AdosoglouChief Operating Officer
ERShares
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
