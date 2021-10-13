Innovation is new and exciting, and many are caught up in the hype. However, investors should keep a cool head and look beyond the buzzwords to dig out the real themes that are driving performance in innovative technological developments. In this half hour strategy discussion - available exclusively to advisors who have explored Goldman Sachs ETFs on ETF Trends - portfolio managers of the Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) and Tom Lydon at ETF Trends will explore the innovation landscape and highlight why a comprehensive, global and forward-thinking approach may be the way to approach tomorrow's leaders as they look into the core issues facing innovation-centric investors in the coming year.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Important Disclosures

The FAANMGs refers to Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Microsoft, Google.

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (the “Fund”) seeks long-term growth of capital. The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund. The Fund pursues its investment objective by primarily investing in U.S. and non-U.S. technology companies that the Investment Adviser believes are driving technological innovation or benefitting from the enablement of technology. The Fund’s investments are subject to market risk, which means that the value of the securities in which it invests may go up or down in response to the prospects of individual companies, particular sectors or governments and/or general economic conditions. The Fund’s thematic investment strategy limits the universe of investment opportunities available to the Fund and may affect the Fund’s performance relative to similar funds that do not seek to invest in companies exposed to such themes. The Fund relies on the Investment Adviser for the identification of companies the Investment Adviser believes are driving technological innovation or that benefit from the enablement of technology, and there is no guarantee that the Investment Adviser’s views will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor or that companies in which the Fund invests will be successful in their efforts to drive technological innovation or benefit from the enablement of technology. Different investment styles (e.g., “growth” and “value”) tend to shift in and out of favor, and at times the Fund may underperform other funds that invest in similar asset classes. Because the Fund concentrates its investments in certain specific industries, the Fund is subject to greater risk of loss as a result of adverse economic, business or other developments affecting those industries than if its investments were more diversified across different industries.

Stock prices of technology and technology-related companies in particular may be especially volatile. Foreign and emerging markets investments may be more volatile and less liquid than investments in U.S. securities and are subject to the risks of currency fluctuations and adverse economic, social or political developments. Such securities are also subject to foreign custody risk. The securities of mid- and small capitalization companies involve greater risks than those associated with larger, more established companies and may be subject to more abrupt or erratic price movements. The Fund is “non-diversified” and may invest a larger percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than “diversified” funds. In addition, the Fund may invest in a relatively small number of issuers. Accordingly, the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse developments affecting any single issuer held in its portfolio and to greater losses resulting from these developments. Fund shares are not individually redeemable and are issued and redeemed by the Fund at their net asset value (“NAV”) only in large, specified blocks of shares called creation units. Shares otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading at market price (not NAV). Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Any reference to a specific company or security does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell, hold or directly invest in the company or its securities.

THIS MATERIAL DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE OR TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM IT WOULD BE UNAUTHORIZED OR UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

Prospective investors should inform themselves as to any applicable legal requirements and taxation and exchange control regulations in the countries of their citizenship, residence or domicile which might be relevant.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. This material is not intended to be used as a general guide to investing, or as a source of any specific investment recommendations, and makes no implied or express recommendations concerning the manner in which any client’s account should or would be handled, as appropriate investment strategies depend upon the client’s investment objectives.

Views and opinions expressed are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a recommendation by GSAM to buy, sell, or hold any security. Views and opinions are current as of the date of this presentation and may be subject to change, they should not be construed as investment advice.

Funds are sold by prospectus and summary prospectus, if available, only. Encourage your client to consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The summary prospectus, if available and the prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. The summary prospectus, if available, and the prospectus must be read carefully before investing. A summary prospectus, if available, or a Prospectus for the Fund containing more information may be obtained from your authorized dealer or from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC by calling 1-800-526-7384.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the distributor of the Goldman Sachs ETF Trust. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is unaffiliated with Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The Fund is newly organized and has no operating history.

Confidentiality

No part of this material may, without GSAM’s prior written consent, be (i) copied, photocopied or duplicated in any form, by any means, or (ii) distributed to any person that is not an employee, officer, director, or authorized agent of the recipient.

© 2021 Goldman Sachs. All rights reserved.

Compliance Code: 252923-OTU-1480180

Date of First Use: September 22, 2021 GST 1597

FOR FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARY USE – NOT FOR FURTHER USE AND/OR DISTRIBUTION TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.