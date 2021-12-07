WealthTrust Launches Long-Term Growth ETF, WLTG

The actively managed WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF (WLTG) launched today, with the goal of long-term capital growth as a core allocation, and a secondary goal of providing dividend income.

According to the prospectus, “The Fund’s investment strategy is based on the belief that long term superior performance of a portfolio is driven by two factors: 1) tactical allocation is accomplished by identifying positive trends for asset classes, sectors, and industries; and 2) equity stock selection is based on quantitative analysis with an emphasis on earnings.”

This strategy is achieved through using a third-party trend analysis model that identifies positive and negative trends. Once these trends are identified, the DBS Quantitative Process will focus on narrowing things down to individual companies and ETFs, placing additional weight on quality earnings.

Quality companies can be a salve in uncertain economic times, and because they tend to be financially healthy and generate high revenues, they have tremendous growth potential.

The fund will be allocated between two WealthTrust DBS sleeves. The DBS Core sleeve will be approximately three-quarters of the fund’s weight, and the DBS Tactical Edge sleeve will take the other quarter. The DBS Core sleeve focuses on large-cap companies and ETFs that provide exposure to large-cap companies. The DBS Tactical Edge sleeve will be primarily invested in ETFs that track indexes of industries, sectors, and market capitalization that have been identified by the fund’s trend analysis model.

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.68%.

