XDAT Holdings See Major Achievements

Several of the top holdings within the Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) have recently announced new achievements or offerings, which should impact the actively managed Franklin Templeton fund.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global provider of broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity services, recently launched FortiNDR, a new network detection and response offering that leverages powerful artificial intelligence and pragmatic analytics to enable faster incident detection and accelerated threat response.

With FortiNDR, Fortinet is delivering full-lifecycle network protection, detection, and response powered by AI to detect signs of sophisticated cyberattacks, offload intensive human analyst functions, and identify compromised users and agent-less devices.

“With the introduction of FortiNDR, we’re adding robust network detection and response to the Fortinet Security Fabric,” said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet, in a news release. “Powered by purpose-built machine learning, deep learning, pragmatic analytics, and advanced AI capabilities, FortiNDR automatically detects and responds to abnormal network activity to thwart security incidents.”

Meanwhile, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Education Competency. This status recognizes that Datadog has demonstrated technical proficiency and success in building solutions that support mission-critical workloads of customers in the higher education, K-12 primary/secondary, research, and publishing sectors.

AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify consulting and technology partners with industry experience and expertise. Datadog underwent an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of its solutions and validated its deep AWS expertise to receive this designation.

In addition, ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a provider of modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, announced that its data is now available within its conversation intelligence platform, Chorus. As part of a new set of integrations with ZoomInfo, Chorus will provide its customers with sharper deal insights and more accurate forecasting for sales professionals.

Launched in January 2021, XDAT seeks capital appreciation by investing in companies focused on or expected to benefit from the use of large data sets and/or the growth of data, including the creation, collection, cleaning, analyzing, storage, securing, transport, and/or sale of data. This includes, but is not limited to, cloud computing, data analysis, new security techniques, optical fiber, 5G, and data center and tower infrastructure.

“We believe the coronavirus pandemic has driven a long-term, structural acceleration of data transformation, improving the quality of businesses,” said Patrick O’Connor, global head of ETFs for Franklin Templeton, in the news release announcing the fund’s launch. “As data continues to become increasingly important in our economy, the launch of XDAT showcases our continued efforts to remain nimble and adapt to the trends and needs of our clients in an evolving marketplace.”

