Franklin Templeton Alters Names, Swaps Indexes on Slew of ETFs

Franklin Templeton is further cementing its status as a rising player in the exchange traded funds industry by announcing that it’s changing the names of more than a dozen of its ETFs and swapping underlying indexes on several others.

Those changes went into effect on August 1. The firm’s senior loan offering is now known as the Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL), while the issuer’s core bond ETF is now known as the Franklin US Core Bond (FLCB). Franklin Templeton’s investment-grade corporate bond ETF is now the Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEArca: FLCO).

Additionally, the asset manager’s Treasury ETF is now the Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV), and its high yield corporate bond ETF is the Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY). The firm’s international broad bond ETF is now the Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA).

Some of Franklin Templeton’s equity-based ETFs are also sporting new names. Those include the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV), the Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (FLQM), and the Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (FLQS).

Other Franklin Templeton ETFs with new names include the Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP), the Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD), and the Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (FLUD).

As for the issuer’s ETFs that swapped indexes, the Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (UDIV) now tracks the Morningstar US Dividend Enhanced Select Index and trades under the ticker “UDIV” instead of tracking the LibertyQ Global Dividend Index.

The Franklin Emerging Markets ETF (FLQE) is now the Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (DIEM) and follows the Morningstar Emerging Markets Dividend Enhanced Select Index instead of the LibertyQ Emerging Markets Index.

The Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (USPX), a new iteration of a previously existing global equity strategy, benchmarks to the Morningstar US Target Market Exposure Index instead of the LibertyQ Global Equity Index.

The firm’s international dividend ETF is now the Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (DIVI), and its new index is the Morningstar Developed Markets ex-North America Dividend Enhanced Select Index instead of the LibertyQ International Equity Hedged Index.

