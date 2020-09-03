You are at:»»VIX ETFs Spike as U.S. Stocks Suffer Worst Fall Off in Months
VIX ETFs Spike as U.S. Stocks Suffer Worst Fall Off in Months

Exchange traded funds that track the CBOE Volatility Index, or so-called VIX, surged Thursday as U.S. markets reeled, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging close to 1,000 points and high-flying tech stocks breaking a 10-day winning streak.

On Thursday, the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEArca: VXX) jumped 15.3% and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEArca: VIXY) advanced 15.0%, both breaking back above their short- and long-term resistances at the 50- and 200-day simple moving average, while the CBOE Volatility Index climbed 31.9% to 35.1, its highest level since June.

The VIX, the so-called gauge for market fear that typically rises during big stock selloffs, recently fell back during the continuous rallies, but it had remained stubbornly elevated above its long-term average of near 20 as stocks pushed back into record territory.

However, the VIX suddenly spiked Thursday in response to the broad market selling, with the S&P 500 Technology Sector down over 6% and was on pace for its first losing session in 11 trading days and its biggest one-day loss since March.

“Someone hit the ‘sell tech, buy dreck’ button and this is creating a bid beneath beleaguered groups, while [tech]gets pummeled,” Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge, told CNBC. “For tech specifically, the stocks are seeing large percent declines, but this comes after a massive recent rally. Tech has been untethered from fundamentals for a while and momentum can work in both directions.”

The sudden precipitous fall off and spike in volatility comes after another record-setting session for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite on Wednesday.

Since late March, the S&P 500 surged over 55% and the Nasdaq rallied nearly 70%. Meanwhile, the Dow advanced more than 50%. After the record-setting run, some analysts warned that it may be time for the market to consolidate some of its recent gains.

“While we don’t expect a crash to happen again now, we don’t need new highs to grow every day to keep the uptrend alive either,” Frank Cappelleri, executive director at Instinet, said in a note. “With the [S&P 500] up 9/10 days and having just logged its biggest advance in two months, it’s certainly earned a period of which to digest.”

