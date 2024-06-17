VettaFi's Research Is a Wealthie Finalist | ETF Trends

VettaFi was recently named a finalist for a Wealth Management award for our Expanded Research Offerings. The “Wealthies” is one of the most prestigious awards programs to us because it celebrates firms that put the wealth management community first. Many of VettaFi’s educational partners are finalists in other categories, including abrdn, BondBloxx, Calamos Investments, Fidelity Investments, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Our research has been recognized in the past by ETF Express.

Deep Chorus of VettaFi Voices

We are hopeful to hear our name called in September as a Wealthie award winner, but being recognized as a finalist is already an honor. As TMX VettaFi’s head of research, I’m proud of our collective efforts. We have a deep, experienced team providing general market and ETF expertise.

In addition, we have index-focused specialists focused on key industry segments, such as artificial intelligence, energy infrastructure, health care, and robotics. Our VettaFi Voice roster also includes senior executives who share their marketing and product-level expertise.

VettaFi’s Research Symposiums

In the last 12 months, TMX VettaFi expanded our team and our capabilities to include multihour virtual events on broad asset class topics. Between 700-1,200 advisors and end clients previously registered to learn from us about key trends in equities, fixed income, and alternatives. We have a Midyear Market Outlook symposium on June 27. Register today to join us.

For these events, we have frequently partnered with active managers. These ETFs continue to gain traction with our financial advisor community. VettaFi’s role is to help potential buyers understand the risks and rewards of these funds as well as compare them with many strong index-based products.

We Love ETFs

“Our team is indeed special,” noted Cinthia Murphy, VettaFi’s investment strategist. “We just love ETFs! The task of researching ETFs never ends because product development and market trends keep us on our toes. It’s a very rewarding effort to share what we learn with advisors, providers, and investors alike. We are grateful for the trust in what we do.”

VettaFi routinely publishes seven expert insight articles a week. For example, recent pieces have focused on China, commodities, consumer staples, and covered calls.

Building Blocks and So Much More

“ETF research can involve something different every day. Equities, bonds, newer industries, and emerging classes, like cryptocurrencies,” explained Roxanna Islam, VettaFi’s head of sector and industry research. “I enjoy educating advisors and investors on the basic building blocks of ETF investing, while also researching disruptive trends.”

With our diverse lineup of VettaFi Voices, we’re able to analyze from multiple perspectives and complement each other’s research.”

In addition to virtual events and published research, VettaFi shares expertise through videos, on podcasts such as ETF Prime, and on stage at the Exchange conference.

“VettaFi has become a bastion of ETF knowledge, data, and resources,” added Kirsten Chang, senior industry analyst at VettaFi. “In many ways, it’s already a one-stop shop for the investing community. It’s wonderful to see the team being recognized for their talents, and I’m thrilled to be able to count myself among them.”

Gratitude to the thousands of advisors that connect with VettaFi on a weekly basis for the support. We will keep aiming to help with our research and commentary.

