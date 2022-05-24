VettaFi Names Brian Coco Head of Index Products

Coco brings 20+ years of leadership and experience in index design and implementation, most recently as Head of Indices for J.P. Morgan Asset Management

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 – VettaFi, a data, analytics, digital distribution, and thought leadership company that helps asset managers solve their most pressing and complex challenges, today announced a significant new addition to its leadership team with the naming of Brian Coco as Head of Index Products.

Coco joins VettaFi from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was Executive Director – Head of Indices. He brings more than 20 years of high-level experience in index design and implementation across a range of investment categories, including equities, commodities, credit, FX, interest rates and equity derivatives, as well as expertise in delivering multi-asset solutions in index form.

“Brian is both a thinker and a doer. He’s played a lead role in building best-in-class indexing engines for multiple leading indexing businesses, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the VettaFi team,” said Leland Clemons, CEO of VettaFi. “His insights, expertise, and leadership will no doubt prove invaluable for our partners as we continue to build the industry’s leading suite of index-driven solutions.”

VettaFi, the new company announced last week encompassing the combined teams from ETF Trends, ETF Database, S-Network Global Indexes, and Alerian, currently has more than 200 customers from around the world that look to VettaFi for best-in-class benchmarks at competitive price points. More than $14 billion in assets is currently benchmarked to VettaFi’s family of indexes, ranging from ESG/SRI, energy infrastructure, thematic, factor-based and dozens of other solutions — including customized approaches.

“The VettaFi vision — where indexing plays a key part of a holistic set of solutions designed to help asset managers innovate, build and grow highly differentiated product lineups — was incredibly appealing to me. I could not be more excited about all we are going to accomplish together on behalf of our clients,” said Coco. “I am looking forward to partnering with clients to bring new innovative data-driven index solutions to the marketplace.”

Prior to his role with J.P. Morgan, Coco was an Executive Director with CIBC Capital Markets, where he oversaw the structuring of quantitative index strategies. From 2001 to 2016, he held a number of senior roles within Credit Suisse, including Head of Global Index & Benchmark Governance.

“To solve asset managers’ biggest challenges around index design, implementation, and oversight takes a team led by the best in the business. Brian joining VettaFi instantly makes our team one of the strongest in the indexing space,“ said Tom Hendrickson, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at VettaFi. “We’ve been incredibly pleased at the response our new brand and unified lineup of service offerings have generated in just the past few days. We’re looking forward to telling the investment community all about what Brian brings to the table. We’ll also have more key announcements and enhancements we’ll be bringing forward in the coming weeks. This is just the start of the VettaFi story.”

