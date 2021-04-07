Vanguard Launches an Active Ultra-Short Bond ETF, ‘VUSB’

Vanguard today introduced its first actively managed bond ETF, managed by its in-house fixed income team. The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) offers a low-cost, diversified option for investors seeking income and limited price volatility. The ETF, which is listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe), has an expense ratio of 0.10%, compared to a categorical average of 0.22%.

“Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF offers the features of an ETF structure for investors seeking an option for anticipated cash needs in the range of 6 to 18 months,” said Kaitlyn Caughlin, head of Vanguard Portfolio Review Department. “An ultra-short strategy bridges the gap between money market funds offering a stable share price and short-term bond funds, which are meant for longer investment time horizons.”

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF offers a similar strategy to that of the $17.5 billion actively managed Vanguard Ultra-Short-Term Bond Fund, which debuted in 2015. Both the fund and the new ETF invest in diversified portfolios consisting of high-quality and, to a lesser extent, medium-quality fixed income securities, including investment-grade credit and government bonds. The ETF provides investors and advisors the flexibility to trade at intra-day market prices.

Like the existing Ultra-Short-Term Bond Fund, the new ETF is co-managed by Samuel C. Martinez, CFA, Arvind Narayanan, CFA, and Daniel Shaykevich. With the addition of VUSB, Vanguard now offers 20 U.S.-domiciled fixed income ETFs representing more than $300 billion in client assets.

Keeping the Active Run Going

Rich Powers, Vanguard’s Head of ETF and Index Product Management explained that “We have a long history of running active fixed income products in our fixed income group, with about $900 billion in assets in the fixed income mandate that they run. Here, we extended the capabilities that they offered on mutual fund side for about six years into the ETF side.”

He continues, “It allows the investor with short-term cash needs (about 6-18 months) to put that money to work in a product that will earn them more than money markets, but obviously comes with a little more risk.”

Looking at the benefits of VUSB, Powers states that “It’s the ability to buy a single share–in this case $50/share, at launch. So all you need to do is pony up $50 to get started, as opposed to entering the mutual fund, which would require $3,000.”

Also, “nearly all ETF platforms offer trading commission-free,” as compared to mutual funds platforms, which assign a fee to buy and sell the funds. Lastly, there’s the benefit of intra-day ability to transact in the ETF, as compared to the once-a-day transaction window at 4 PM.

Addressing active management’s advantage in fixed income, Powers notes that “In the case of this segment of the market, in particular, there really isn’t a good proxy from an index perspective. Those that exist tend to be oriented toward Treasuries. If you go down that route, though, then you are forgoing the opportunity for a little more return by not accessing corporate or asset-backed securities that are available in this marketplace. So by launching this [ultra short-term bond ETF]as an active strategy, we give portfolio managers the flexibility to lean into areas of the market where the opportunities exist.”

Fitting ‘VUSB’ in the Right Spot

Powers explains that “this is not a substitute for money markets.” Rather, “Money market funds have a very specific role around wanting to maintain principal stability for near-term cash feeds. In the case of this product, if the advisor is thinking of tiering out the near-term liquidity for their clients, they might have an allocation to money markets for their near term needs; and there are liquidity needs in the 2-3 year range, which is where a conventional short-term bond fund would be used. Then there’s probably another bucket where the client has a need in the 6-18 month window, and our product could fill that need. So then an advisor would have representation across all three of those categories when building a client’s portfolio.”

Lastly, in regards to the fund’s one-year duration, Powers makes it clear: “One of the distinguishing characteristics of this product is its duration profile. The intention is to have a one-year duration profile. That’s a bit longer than what you see in the rest of the competitive set. If you have a duration shorter than a year, then your interest rate sensitivity is less than your credit spread sensitivity. So by picking a spot on the curve at one year, we’re able to have both the interest rate sensitivity and the credit spread sensitivity equal. So that in a falling rate environment, the investors get the benefit of rates falling and prices increasing.”

For more information, visit vanguard.com.