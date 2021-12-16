Ultra Blue Capital Launches Algorithmic Fundamentals ETF, ‘UBCB’

On Thursday, Ultra Blue Capital LLC, an AI-based asset management firm based on technology and quantitative science, launched the UBC Algorithmic Fundamentals ETF (UBCB).

UBCB is actively managed by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in large cap companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges and markets, including common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that provide exposure to large cap companies.

The Fund will likely hold 40-100 different positions across a broad spectrum of industries as dictated by its proprietary investment models operates as a “non-diversified” fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. The Fund’s systematic investment process is based on rigorous back-testing of proprietary and evolving data-driven strategies and is designed to allow the Fund to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Robo-advisers are becoming increasingly popular and have been shaping the investment world for years. “Machine learning is evolving at an even quicker pace, and financial institutions are one of the first adaptors,” Anthony Antenucci, vice president of global business development at Intelenet Global Services, said back in 2019. The technology has continued to blossom since.

UBCB will look to take advantage of AI to generate big returns for investors.

Ultra Blue Capital LLC is an AI-based asset management firm based on technology and quantitative science aimed at unlocking profitable investing decisions. UBC invests across both equity and income strategies to target a range of return outcomes. These strategies share a common underlying technologically-driven investment engine.

Their home-grown intelligent system applies machine-learning algorithms to vast holistic macroscopic and microscopic data to predict securities prices movements together with company, industry and economic fundamentals. Our machines actively and automatically invest, divest, rebalance, and hedge our funds. This systematic trading approach minimizes errors and emotional and irrational influences thereby optimizing and stabilizing returns.

Their purpose is to decode complex adaptive systems to tackle big investment challenges.

