Tuttle Appoints Citi to Service New Trend Aggregation Family of ETFs

Following the launch of several new ETFs on Friday, Citi has been appointed by Tuttle Tactical Management to provide full ETF Services for its new Trend Aggregation family of ETFs.

These funds include the Trend Aggregation US ETF (CBOE: TAEQ), the Trend Aggregation ESG ETF (CBOE: TEGS), the Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSE: TADS), and the Trend Aggregation Aggressive Growth ETF (NYSE: TAAG). Citi services include basket creation, fund accounting and administration, custody, fund compliance, and transfer agency services.

“Citi’s holistic approach and innovative ETF platform were core factors in our choice of service providers. We look forward to expanding our strategic partnership with Citi as we execute our future growth plans,” said Matt Tuttle, CEO/CIO of Tuttle Tactical Management.

“We are very pleased to support Tuttle Tactical Management in their ETF servicing needs. Citi is committed to providing end-to-end ETF solutions for innovative asset managers like Tuttle Tactical as we continue to invest in ETF capabilities across our Markets and Securities Services businesses,” said Dominic Crowe, North America Head of Citi’s Custody and Fund Services.

This new business expands Citi’s existing relationship with Tuttle Tactical Management, where it has provided fund services to the Belpointe Asset Management Tactical Income ETF (NYSE: TBND), which is sub-advised by Tuttle, since its launch in June 2019.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Tuttle Tactical Management has developed a proprietary multi-dimensional trend aggregation process that determines investment weightings. This involves combining methodologies that have different uncorrelated return streams, such as intermediate-term momentum and short-term countertrend strategies, with the goal of adapting to perform well in all types of market environments.

With over $23.7 trillion of assets under custody and administration and the industry-leading proprietary custody network spanning 62 markets, Citi’s Custody and Funds Services business provide clients with in-depth local market expertise, advanced processing technologies and a wide range of fund services that can be tailored to meet clients’ needs.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at http://www.citigroup.com.

