Treatment of Russia in Alerian S-Network Global Equity Indexes

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following consultation with the Alerian S-Network Index Committee, Alerian S-Network Global Indexes will remove all Russian-linked index constituents from all Alerian S-Network Equity Indexes effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022.
In accordance with the ‘Ongoing Maintenance’ standard of Alerian S-Network Global Indexes, all Russian-linked index constituents will be removed from the indexes included in Appendix A effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Moscow Exchange (MOEX) Listed Index Constituents and Russia Depositary Receipts (ADRs/GDRs) will be removed at .01 local currency of the security effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022. (See Appendix B)
All other Russian-linked index constituents, as defined by the Alerian S-Network Global Indexes Classification System, will be removed at their official closing price on Friday, March 4, 2022. If the constituent is suspended from trading on Friday, March 4, 2022, it will be removed at .01 local currency of the security.
Due to the implementation of sanctions, VTB Bank (VTBR RM, VTBR LI) will be removed at .01 local currency of the security.
Following the removal of Russian-linked index constituents from all indexes, Russian-linked index constituents will be ineligible for inclusion in all Alerian S-Network Global Equity indexes until additional timetable for re-inclusion is agreed upon with the Alerian S-Network Index Committee.
Appendix A. Alerian S-Network Affected Indexes
|INDEX TICKER
|INDEX NAME
|ECOMX
|S-Network Global E-Commerce Index
|EDOGX
|S-Network Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs Index
|FUTURE
|S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem Index
|RVEA
|S-Network Natural Resources Agriculture Index
|RVECP
|S-Network Natural Resources Composite Index
|RVEE
|S-Network Natural Resources Energy Index
|RVEI
|VanEck Natural Resources Index
|RVEM
|S-Network Natural Resources Metals Index
|SNADRX
|S-Network ADR Dividend Dogs Index
|SNG2500
|S-Network Global Equity 2500 Index
|SNG5500
|S-Network Global Equity 5500 Index
|SNGBLDR
|S-Network Global Infrastructure Builders Index
|SNGDRX
|S-Network Global Depositary Receipt Index
|SNGIDX
|S-Network Global Index
|SNGINFR
|S-Network Global Infrastructure Index
|SNGIOI
|S-Network Global Infrastructure Owners Index
|SNGTINF
|S-Network Global IT Infrastructure Index
|SNNADX
|S-Network North American Disruptor Index
|SNUSDX
|S-Network US Disruptor Index
|SNX02X
|S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Consumer Staples Index
|SNX03X
|S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Energy Index
|SNX04X
|S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Financials Index
|SNX07X
|S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Materials Index
|SNX08X
|S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Media & Communications Index
|SNX1000
|S-Network Emerging Markets Equity 1000 Index
|SNX500
|S-Network Emerging Markets Equity Liquid 500 Index
|SNXXCN
|S-Network Emerging Markets (Ex-China) Equity 300 Index
Appendix B. Removed Russian-Linked Securities
|SEDOL
|ISIN
|BB TICKER
|COMPANY NAME
|B5B6XH9
|RU000A0DQZE3
|AFKS RM
|AFK Sistema PAO
|B58X588
|RU0009062285
|AFLT RM
|Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO
|B5MTFN7
|US7496552057
|AGRO LI
|Ros Agro PLC
|B5902M1
|RU0009028674
|AKRN RM
|Akron PAO
|B6QPBP2
|RU0007252813
|ALRS RM
|AK Alrosa PAO
|BTSTNP7
|RU000A0JUG31
|CBOM RM
|Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank PAO
|B5B9C59
|RU0009046510
|CHMF RM
|Severstal’ PAO
|BTSTNQ8
|RU000A0JSQ90
|DSKY RM
|Detskiy Mir PAO
|BJ9NFD0
|RU000A100K72
|ENPG RM
|En+ Group PAO
|B5B5BY9
|RU000A0F5UN3
|ENRU RM
|Enel Rossiya PAO
|B5TWX80
|US29760G1031
|ETLN LI
|Etalon Group PLC
|B59RSV3
|RU000A0JPNN9
|FEES RM
|FSK YeES PAO
|BMBZJJ9
|US33835G2057
|FIXP RM
|Fix Price Group Ltd
|BN30342
|US33835G2057
|FIXP LI
|Fix Price Group Ltd
|B59L4L7
|RU0007661625
|GAZP RM
|Gazprom PAO
|5140989
|US3682872078
|OGZD LI
|Gazprom PAO
|B2QTGT5
|US37949E2046
|GLTR LI
|Globaltrans Investment PLC
|B5B1TX2
|RU0007288411
|GMKN RM
|GMK Noril’skiy Nikel’ PAO
|BGYB2Q0
|US42207L1061
|HHR US
|HeadHunter Group PLC
|BD9WJD3
|US40425X4079
|HMSG LI
|HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC
|B58HDC0
|RU000A0JPKH7
|HYDR RM
|Federal Hydro-Generating Company RusHydro PAO
|B5B2VL7
|RU000A0JPNM1
|IRAO RM
|Inter RAO YEES PAO
|B59SNS8
|RU0009024277
|LKOH RM
|NK Lukoil PAO
|BYZDW27
|US69343P1057
|LKOD LI
|NK Lukoil PAO
|B59F840
|RU000A0JPFP0
|LSRG RM
|Gruppa LSR PAO
|B5B1RP0
|RU0009084396
|MAGN RM
|Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat PAO
|B1VX446
|US5591892048
|MMK LI
|Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works GDR
|2603225
|US6074091090
|MBT US
|Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company
|BLR6BF9
|US55279C2008
|MDMG RM
|MD Medical Group Investments PLC
|B8JZ5X9
|US55279C2008
|MDMG LI
|MD Medical Group Investments PLC
|B59GLW2
|RU000A0JKQU8
|MGNT RM
|Magnit PAO
|B2QKYZ0
|US55953Q2021
|MGNT LI
|Magnit PAO
|B9GFHQ6
|RU000A0JR4A1
|MOEX RM
|Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO
|B59MBC0
|RU0008958863
|MSNG RM
|Mosenergo PAO
|BYV8NQ7
|US5838406081
|MTL US
|Mechel PAO
|B5960H0
|RU000A0DKXV5
|MTLR RM
|Mechel PAO
|B59FPS3
|RU0007775219
|MTSS RM
|Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company
|B59SPB5
|RU000A0JPGA0
|MVID RM
|M.video PAO
|BYSW6D0
|US55315J1025
|MNOD LI
|GMK Noril’skiy Nikel’ PAO
|B59FPC7
|RU0009046452
|NLMK RM
|Novolipetsk Steel PAO
|B0RTNX3
|US67011E2046
|NLMK LI
|Novolipetsk Steel PAO
|B59HPK1
|RU000A0DKVS5
|NVTK RM
|Novatek PAO
|B0DK750
|US6698881090
|NVTK LI
|Novatek PAO
|BMT63L4
|US6708662019
|OKEY RM
|O’Key Group SA
|B3ZQM29
|RU000A0JRKT8
|PHOR RM
|PhosAgro PAO
|B62QPJ1
|US71922G2093
|PHOR LI
|PhosAgro PAO
|B59Q6G1
|RU000A0JP7J7
|PIKK RM
|Gruppa Kompaniy PIK PAO
|B07T3T9
|US98387E2054
|FIVE LI
|X5 Retail Group NV
|B57R0L9
|RU000A0JNAA8
|PLZL RM
|Polyus PAO
|BYXL3S6
|US73181M1172
|PLZL LI
|Polyus PAO
|B6T5S47
|JE00B6T5S470
|POLY LN
|Polymetal International PLC
|B8SCPH5
|US74735M1080
|QIWI US
|Qiwi PLC
|B17FSC2
|US67812M2070
|ROSN LI
|NK Rosneft’ PAO
|B5B2883
|RU000A0JPVK8
|RSTIP RM
|Rossiyskiye Seti PAO
|B58ZLT7
|RU0008943394
|RTKM RM
|Rostelekom PAO
|BNGCVY1
|RU000A1025V3
|RUAL RM
|United Co RUSAL International PJSC
|4767981
|RU0009029540
|SBER RM
|Sberbank Rossii PAO
|B5SC091
|US80585Y3080
|SBER LI
|Sberbank Rossii PAO
|B59L417
|RU0009062467
|SIBN RM
|Gazprom Neft’ PAO
|B5BHQP1
|RU0008926258
|SNGS RM
|Surgutneftegaz PAO
|B01WHG9
|US8688612048
|SGGD LI
|Surgutneftegaz PAO
|B05N809
|US48122U2042
|SSA LI
|AFK Sistema PAO
|B1G4YH7
|US8181503025
|SVST LI
|Severstal’ PAO
|B59BXN2
|RU0009033591
|TATN RM
|Tatneft’ PAO
|BYY37Q7
|US8766292051
|ATAD LI
|Tatneft’ PAO
|B59NHY7
|RU0009091573
|TRNFP RM
|Transneft’ PAO
|B53NQB3
|US5603172082
|VKCO LI
|VK Co Ltd
|B5B1TP4
|RU000A0JP5V6
|VTBR RM
|Bank VTB PAO
|B1W7FX3
|US46630Q2021
|VTBR LI
|Bank VTB PAO
|B5BSZB3
|NL0009805522
|YNDX US
|Yandex NV
About Alerian S-Network Global Indexes
Alerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Alerian acquired S-Network Global Indexes in 2020, expanding the firm’s index offerings and services to partners. Combined, the firm serves the global investment community through indexing, benchmarking, and calculation services. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian S-Network Global Indexes offer a comprehensive family of energy, income, and thematic indexes. Today, the firm has over $23 billion in total assets benchmarked to its indexes and over 200 customers worldwide.
