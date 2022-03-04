You are at:»»Treatment of Russia in Alerian S-Network Global Equity Indexes
Featured

Treatment of Russia in Alerian S-Network Global Equity Indexes

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following consultation with the Alerian S-Network Index Committee, Alerian S-Network Global Indexes will remove all Russian-linked index constituents from all Alerian S-Network Equity Indexes effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022.

In accordance with the ‘Ongoing Maintenance’ standard of Alerian S-Network Global Indexes, all Russian-linked index constituents will be removed from the indexes included in Appendix A effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) Listed Index Constituents and Russia Depositary Receipts (ADRs/GDRs) will be removed at .01 local currency of the security effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022. (See Appendix B)

All other Russian-linked index constituents, as defined by the Alerian S-Network Global Indexes Classification System, will be removed at their official closing price on Friday, March 4, 2022. If the constituent is suspended from trading on Friday, March 4, 2022, it will be removed at .01 local currency of the security.

Due to the implementation of sanctions, VTB Bank (VTBR RM, VTBR LI) will be removed at .01 local currency of the security.

Following the removal of Russian-linked index constituents from all indexes, Russian-linked index constituents will be ineligible for inclusion in all Alerian S-Network Global Equity indexes until additional timetable for re-inclusion is agreed upon with the Alerian S-Network Index Committee.

Appendix A. Alerian S-Network Affected Indexes

INDEX TICKERINDEX NAME
ECOMXS-Network Global E-Commerce Index
EDOGXS-Network Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs Index
FUTURES-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem Index
RVEAS-Network Natural Resources Agriculture Index
RVECPS-Network Natural Resources Composite Index
RVEES-Network Natural Resources Energy Index
RVEIVanEck Natural Resources Index
RVEMS-Network Natural Resources Metals Index
SNADRXS-Network ADR Dividend Dogs Index
SNG2500S-Network Global Equity 2500 Index
SNG5500S-Network Global Equity 5500 Index
SNGBLDRS-Network Global Infrastructure Builders Index
SNGDRXS-Network Global Depositary Receipt Index
SNGIDXS-Network Global Index
SNGINFRS-Network Global Infrastructure Index
SNGIOIS-Network Global Infrastructure Owners Index
SNGTINFS-Network Global IT Infrastructure Index
SNNADXS-Network North American Disruptor Index
SNUSDXS-Network US Disruptor Index
SNX02XS-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Consumer Staples Index
SNX03XS-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Energy Index
SNX04XS-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Financials Index
SNX07XS-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Materials Index
SNX08XS-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Media & Communications Index
SNX1000S-Network Emerging Markets Equity 1000 Index
SNX500S-Network Emerging Markets Equity Liquid 500 Index
SNXXCNS-Network Emerging Markets (Ex-China) Equity 300 Index

Appendix B. Removed Russian-Linked Securities

SEDOLISINBB TICKERCOMPANY NAME
B5B6XH9RU000A0DQZE3AFKS RMAFK Sistema PAO
B58X588RU0009062285AFLT RMAeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO
B5MTFN7US7496552057AGRO LIRos Agro PLC
B5902M1RU0009028674AKRN RMAkron PAO
B6QPBP2RU0007252813ALRS RMAK Alrosa PAO
BTSTNP7RU000A0JUG31CBOM RMMoskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank PAO
B5B9C59RU0009046510CHMF RMSeverstal’ PAO
BTSTNQ8RU000A0JSQ90DSKY RMDetskiy Mir PAO
BJ9NFD0RU000A100K72ENPG RMEn+ Group PAO
B5B5BY9RU000A0F5UN3ENRU RMEnel Rossiya PAO
B5TWX80US29760G1031ETLN LIEtalon Group PLC
B59RSV3RU000A0JPNN9FEES RMFSK YeES PAO
BMBZJJ9US33835G2057FIXP RMFix Price Group Ltd
BN30342US33835G2057FIXP LIFix Price Group Ltd
B59L4L7RU0007661625GAZP RMGazprom PAO
5140989US3682872078OGZD LIGazprom PAO
B2QTGT5US37949E2046GLTR LIGlobaltrans Investment PLC
B5B1TX2RU0007288411GMKN RMGMK Noril’skiy Nikel’ PAO
BGYB2Q0US42207L1061HHR USHeadHunter Group PLC
BD9WJD3US40425X4079HMSG LIHMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC
B58HDC0RU000A0JPKH7HYDR RMFederal Hydro-Generating Company RusHydro PAO
B5B2VL7RU000A0JPNM1IRAO RMInter RAO YEES PAO
B59SNS8RU0009024277LKOH RMNK Lukoil PAO
BYZDW27US69343P1057LKOD LINK Lukoil PAO
B59F840RU000A0JPFP0LSRG RMGruppa LSR PAO
B5B1RP0RU0009084396MAGN RMMagnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat PAO
B1VX446US5591892048MMK LIMagnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works GDR
2603225US6074091090MBT USMobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company
BLR6BF9US55279C2008MDMG RMMD Medical Group Investments PLC
B8JZ5X9US55279C2008MDMG LIMD Medical Group Investments PLC
B59GLW2RU000A0JKQU8MGNT RMMagnit PAO
B2QKYZ0US55953Q2021MGNT LIMagnit PAO
B9GFHQ6RU000A0JR4A1MOEX RMMoskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO
B59MBC0RU0008958863MSNG RMMosenergo PAO
BYV8NQ7US5838406081MTL USMechel PAO
B5960H0RU000A0DKXV5MTLR RMMechel PAO
B59FPS3RU0007775219MTSS RMMobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company
B59SPB5RU000A0JPGA0MVID RMM.video PAO
BYSW6D0US55315J1025MNOD LIGMK Noril’skiy Nikel’ PAO
B59FPC7RU0009046452NLMK RMNovolipetsk Steel PAO
B0RTNX3US67011E2046NLMK LINovolipetsk Steel PAO
B59HPK1RU000A0DKVS5NVTK RMNovatek PAO
B0DK750US6698881090NVTK LINovatek PAO
BMT63L4US6708662019OKEY RMO’Key Group SA
B3ZQM29RU000A0JRKT8PHOR RMPhosAgro PAO
B62QPJ1US71922G2093PHOR LIPhosAgro PAO
B59Q6G1RU000A0JP7J7PIKK RMGruppa Kompaniy PIK PAO
B07T3T9US98387E2054FIVE LIX5 Retail Group NV
B57R0L9RU000A0JNAA8PLZL RMPolyus PAO
BYXL3S6US73181M1172PLZL LIPolyus PAO
B6T5S47JE00B6T5S470POLY LNPolymetal International PLC
B8SCPH5US74735M1080QIWI USQiwi PLC
B17FSC2US67812M2070ROSN LINK Rosneft’ PAO
B5B2883RU000A0JPVK8RSTIP RMRossiyskiye Seti PAO
B58ZLT7RU0008943394RTKM RMRostelekom PAO
BNGCVY1RU000A1025V3RUAL RMUnited Co RUSAL International PJSC
4767981RU0009029540SBER RMSberbank Rossii PAO
B5SC091US80585Y3080SBER LISberbank Rossii PAO
B59L417RU0009062467SIBN RMGazprom Neft’ PAO
B5BHQP1RU0008926258SNGS RMSurgutneftegaz PAO
B01WHG9US8688612048SGGD LISurgutneftegaz PAO
B05N809US48122U2042SSA LIAFK Sistema PAO
B1G4YH7US8181503025SVST LISeverstal’ PAO
B59BXN2RU0009033591TATN RMTatneft’ PAO
BYY37Q7US8766292051ATAD LITatneft’ PAO
B59NHY7RU0009091573TRNFP RMTransneft’ PAO
B53NQB3US5603172082VKCO LIVK Co Ltd
B5B1TP4RU000A0JP5V6VTBR RMBank VTB PAO
B1W7FX3US46630Q2021VTBR LIBank VTB PAO
B5BSZB3NL0009805522YNDX USYandex NV


About Alerian S-Network Global Indexes

Alerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Alerian acquired S-Network Global Indexes in 2020, expanding the firm’s index offerings and services to partners. Combined, the firm serves the global investment community through indexing, benchmarking, and calculation services. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian S-Network Global Indexes offer a comprehensive family of energy, income, and thematic indexes. Today, the firm has over $23 billion in total assets benchmarked to its indexes and over 200 customers worldwide.

Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes contact: Robert Hughes, rhughes@alerian.com.

