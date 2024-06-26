Tomorrow’s Symposium to Provide Midyear Update

Tomorrow, June 27, VettaFi hosts its Midyear Market Outlook Symposium. Investors interested in what to expect for the second half of the year can register for free and receive CE credits and actionable information.

“Most of the investment community is looking for just one rate cut in the second half,” said VettaFi’s Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth. “I’m looking forward to hearing from our fixed income experts about how and where to take on credit risk.”

Coming Market Challenges

Election season is about to ramp up and the economy has been throwing out mixed signals for a long time. The first half has seen a surprising amount of strength, with the S&P up close to 10%. Additionally, all of this comes despite the Fed not budging on rates. Accordingly, both the growth and quality factors have seen robust success, but many investors remain uncertain. The symposium will help financial advisors unpack where the market could be going. It will also provide strategies and ideas to tackle specific situations.

AI and Energy in the Midyear

In the closing session, VettaFi’s Stacey Morris and Zeno Mercer will discuss the growth potential of AI and how it relates to the energy space. This session will cover an energy index, AMLP, and an AI index, THNQ. It will be moderated by VettaFi Senior Analyst Kirsten Chang.

Artificial Intelligence and energy are two of the most exciting investment spaces right now. Can AI continue to dominate and capture investor imagination? Given AI’s steep energy cost, how will this impact the natural resources powering the AI revolution?

“AI has been the ultimate growth story, and there’s no better time to explore its far-reaching impact across a range of industries than at our upcoming midyear symposium,” Chang noted. “We’re at an inflection point, where global economies will need to think more creatively to tackle the power demand problem. Our panel of experts will weigh in on how to potentially solve the equation.”

