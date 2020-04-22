Tom Lydon Opines About OGIG And Gold On Fox Business

With everything that’s going on in the world, there are still some ETFs with great holdings involving top internet stocks, which should be seriously considered for investor portfolios. ETF Trends’ CEO Tom Lydon appeared on “The Claman Countdown,” hosted Liz Claman on Fox Business, Wednesday afternoon, to go over FAANG stocks and gold.

The fact is, this virus has changed the way people live, the way they work, and it’s also changed the way they invest. Watching ETF performance and flows can help shed light on really what’s going on. So when it comes to seeking opportunities, looking at the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ), it’s all about FAANG stocks.

As Lydon explains, it’s the FAANG stocks that have done a great job in bringing the markets back. Google, Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, etc. are all a part of the O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG). This ETF, which also features holdings such as Alibaba and Zoom, has all benefited from the working from home component many employees have had to settle into.

“As we work from home, it’s not that things are stopping, as we’re doing all we can. That in mind, when you think about embracing Microsoft like it never has been before, that’s all part of OGIG,” Lydon states.

Liquid Gold

When asked about the decent rally gold is currently having (up to around $45), Lydon digs into the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the biggest, most traded, and most liquid fund. It may not be the cheapest gold ETF; however, it’s held by most people, and easier to buy than the last recession. Central banks from around the world that have been buying up gold for the past few years have helped it reach a 7-year high.

This has all helped continue to show gold, the traditional hedge, as one of those great diversifiers in this current volatile market. Going forward, the biggest thing is how the demand for gold isn’t slowing down.

