Wind Energy Milestone Reached: One ETF to Bank on Future Growth

Wind energy reached a major milestone this month, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). It became the second-largest source of electricity as measured since the EIA began collecting wind energy data.

E&E reporter Ben Storrow said earlier this month that wind turbines generated over 2,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity. In wind energy’s rear view mirror were nuclear and coal energy.

Last year, wind energy was the fourth-largest source, highlighting its expansion within the last 12 months. With U.S. President Joe Biden’s full backing on renewable energy sources like wind, the sub-industry under the energy sector could continue to prosper.

Confirmed: That was the first *day* that wind was the 2nd-largest source of U.S. electricity generation, according to our data (going back to July 1, 2018). — EIA (@EIAgov) April 5, 2022

A Growth Opportunity in Wind Energy

Getting exposure to the wind energy industry doesn’t mean having to sift through multiple stocks in order to find an incredible growth opportunity. Investors can get it all in one exchange traded fund (ETF) using the Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY).

The fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the Solactive Wind Energy Index. As such, WNDY seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the advancement of the global wind energy industry, which includes companies involved in wind energy technology production, the integration of wind into energy systems, and the development and manufacturing of turbines that harness energy from wind and convert it into electrical power.

The fund comes with a 0.50% expense ratio, which can be offset with its 30-day SEC yield of 0.78% (as of April 11). Features of WNDY include:

High growth potential: Forecasts suggest that the global market for wind energy could reach $127 billion by 2027, double the market size in 2019.

Advancing clean technologies: Wind-powered turbines produce zero direct emissions, meaning that broader adoption could result in reduced greenhouse gas emissions and improved air quality.

Conscious approach: WNDY incorporates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) screens and follows ESG proxy voting guidelines to affect positive change alongside financial returns.

