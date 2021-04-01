Tired of Traditional REITs? This ETF Has a Digital Spin

Virtual private network (VPN) usage is getting heavy tailwinds from continued remote work applications and governmental assistance, which should fuel another sort of VPN, the Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) that is.

As more organization rely on employees working from home, the need for cybersecurity via VPNs is a must in this new normal. ETF investors can capitalize on this growth via funds like VPN.

“Unsecure networks are a big problem; hackers can position themselves between you and the internet access point, or be the access point,” says Joseph Jerome from the Center for Democracy and Technology. “This allows complete access to anything you do online. A VPN can protect you from this sort of snooping. However, anywhere a network can be monitored by a curious customer, bad actor, or interested employer can warrant a VPN.”

As for the fund, VPN seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure Index. The index is designed to provide exposure to companies that have business operations in the fields of data centers, cellular towers, and/or digital infrastructure hardware.

VPN gives investors:

High Growth Potential: VPN enables investors to access high growth potential through companies providing the digital infrastructure for 5G and next generation communication networks.

REIT Exposure: VPN invests in REITs, among other holdings, an asset class that has historically provided high income potential.

ETF Efficiency: In a single trade, VPN delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the data center and digital infrastructure theme.

A $20.4 Billion Broadband Expansion

A recent SatelliteInternet.com analysis, “Bridging the Digital Divide: Analyzing FCC Broadband Expansion Funding by State,” delved into the Federal Communications Commission’s plan to expand internet to rural counties.

“The FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) will include $20.4 billion dollars in government grant money over the next 10 years that will be given to internet providers to help fix the digital divide in rural America,” the analysis noted. “The first phase will grant $9.2 billion, with the final phase getting the rest. The funding will be sent to telcos and other companies operating in 49 states and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.”

