Solar Energy Market Expected to Triple by 2027 | ETF Trends

The push towards renewable energy use is getting an added boost from the U.S. government, especially with the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act, which contains solar energy subsidies. As such, the solar energy market is expected to see its growth triple within a five-year span.

“The Inflation Reduction Act has given the solar industry the most long-term certainty it has ever had,” Michelle Davis, principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie, said in a statement based on a CNBC report.

“Ten years of investment tax credits stands in stark contrast to the one-, two-, or five-year extensions that the industry has experienced in the last decade. It’s not an overstatement to say that the IRA will lead to a new era for the U.S. solar industry,” Davis added.

Solar-Powered ETF Exposure

With opportunities abounding for growth in the solar energy market, one exchange traded fund (ETF) to consider that could benefit from the act is the Global X Solar ETF (RAYS). Government subsidies supporting the increased use of solar power could energize RAYS, making it an ideal growth option.

RAYS seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the advancement of the global solar technology industry, which includes companies involved in solar power production, the integration of solar into energy systems, and the development/manufacturing of solar-powered generators, engines, batteries, and other technologies related to the utilization of solar as an energy source.

The prices of solar power materials have gone down as of late despite the rising tide of inflation. That said, more solar projects could be underway in the coming years due to the passage of the act, which can allocate more funds towards renewable energy sources like solar.

RAYS offers investors: