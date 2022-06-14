Reach for High Yields With These 2 ETFs

For most of the year, bonds have been heading downward, but on the flip side, yields have been rising subsequently. Still, fixed income investors who want to supercharge their yield income have options in the current market environment.

For investors looking for that added extra, exchange traded fund provider Global X has a pair of funds to consider— both with a long history of monthly distributions because it’s one thing to offer higher yield and another thing to do it consistently over time. With a 30-day SEC yield of 6.23%, one fund to consider is the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV).