Play This ETF as Airport Infrastructure Gets Early Funding From Bill

The trillion-dollar infrastructure package that was recently signed into law is bearing fruit in the form of airports getting funds for infrastructure upgrades.

A number of political figures in various states across the U.S. are praising the infrastructure’s focus on airports. This comes just as holiday travel should be picking up if the Omicron variant doesn’t tamp down travel plans to a great degree.

They say to aim for the sky — and we did just that with our bipartisan infrastructure law. I’m excited to announce that more than $9 million is headed to New Hampshire to help airports across the state continue to grow and serve families, visitors, and small businesses. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) December 16, 2021

.@USDOT the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes sure Georgia will #BuildBackBetter:

$9.2 billion for highways/bridges

$13 billion into improving roadway safety

$1.5 billion to improve public transportation

$619 million for infrastructure development for airports — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) December 16, 2021

Speaking of the Omicron variant, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has been providing free at-home test kits in an effort to address the concerns of the latest Omicron variant. The kits are already available at major airports such as the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, the Miami International Airport, the Chicago O’Hare International Airport, and the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

“This initiative will quickly increase access to post-arrival COVID-19 testing for international travelers arriving in the United States,” CDC spokesperson Caitlin Shockey said in an emailed statement. “It is critical that travelers get tested 3-5 days after travel to help identify imported cases of COVID-19 and stop the spread of the virus.”

An ETF to Play the Funding Moves

With infrastructure funding set to hit not just airports but other initiatives, one ETF to consider is the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE). PAVE provides an ideal growth opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the number of infrastructure projects that will be taking place across the nation, especially heading into 2022.

PAVE seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Indxx U.S. Infrastructure Development Index. The underlying index is designed to measure the performance of U.S.-listed companies that provide exposure to domestic infrastructure development, including companies involved in construction and engineering; production of infrastructure raw materials, composites, and products; industrial transportation; and production and distribution of heavy construction equipment.

