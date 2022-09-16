Look Forward to Future Growth Prospects With This Internet ETF

Thematic investors looking for future growth opportunities that can sustain themselves over a long period of time can look no further: the internet of things (IoT) is an enduring trend that can withstand changing times.

Internet usage has become a mainstay, and companies are utilizing current and future technology to continue enhancing the way consumers and businesses use the internet. One of the key areas seeing innovation, for example, is software.

“IoT software has emerged as one of the key inventions of the twenty-first century in recent years,” a Tech Times article noted. “There came a streamlined connection between different systems through the internet by linking items we see at home or work equipment professionals use through embedded devices. In this technology-driven environment, the physical world collaborates so effectively with the digital world that companies rely on the Internet of Things (IoT) to automate operations and save labor expenses.”

“Above all, the best IoT software development reduces waste and optimizes service delivery,” the article added. “This leads to lowering the cost of manufacturing and delivering items while also providing transparency into consumer interactions.”

Capitalizing on High Growth Potential

As mentioned, investors looking for a high growth opportunity can look to the IoT industry and exchange traded funds (ETFs) that focus on this subsector of technology. One particular fund to consider is the Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR).

SNSR seeks to invest in companies that stand to potentially benefit from the broader adoption of the internet of Things (IoT), as enabled by technologies such as Wi-Fi, 5G telecommunications infrastructure, and fiber optics. This includes the development and manufacturing of semiconductors and sensors, integrated products and solutions, and applications serving smart grids, smart homes, connected cars, and the industrial internet. The fund offers investors:

High growth potential: SNSR enables investors to access high growth potential through companies at the leading edge of the IoT and related technologies like 5G, which are transforming how humans interact with tech-enabled devices and how those devices interact with each other.

An unconstrained approach: SNSR’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme.

ETF efficiency: In a single trade, SNSR delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the IoT theme.

