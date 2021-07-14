Is Your Appetite for Growth Stocks Making a Comeback?

An appetite for growth is returning to the capital markets. Investors can take advantage with assets like the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG).

“Growth and the appetite to take on risk returned to the stock and bond markets in June despite inflationary pressures and a slightly more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve,” an Investor’s Business Daily article said. “Growth, energy, technology and biotech funds were among the best mutual funds and ETFs during the month.”

“The Fed moved up the time frame of a potential rate hike to 2023 from 2024,” the IBD article added. “While this was based on higher inflation expectations, Fed chair Jerome Powell also noted that those pressures were rather transitory. He did not indicate when the bank might start reducing its bond-buying program.”

QYLG is designed to balance upside participation in major U.S. equity indexes by generating additional income potential through covered call writing. The funds invest in the stocks held by their respective underlying indices and write at-the-money monthly index options covering 50% of their portfolio.

The ETF offers: