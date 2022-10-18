Innovation in Food Technology Paves Way for Growth in This ETF | ETF Trends

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its occupation of the Black Sea put a spotlight on the global food crisis that may not be as apparent in developed countries but is definitely one that is tangible in emerging economies. As such, food technology innovation is imperative to address this crisis.

“As many as 828 million people go to bed hungry every night, the number of those facing acute food insecurity has soared – from 135 million to 345 million – since 2019. A total of 50 million people in 45 countries are teetering on the edge of famine,” according to the World Food Programme.

The good news is that global innovation can help combat the food crisis. The World Economic Forum is already spearheading innovations, making the food crisis a top priority.