From Health to Wealth: Renewable Energy, Well-Being, and Your Portfolio

New studies linking renewable energy and health can only further boost assets like the Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG).

“Researchers are drawing more connections between reducing air pollution from fossil fuels and potential improvements to both mental and physical health,” an article in The Hill noted. “Air pollution has been studied for decades, and researchers say the evidence for its negative effects on health has only grown in recent years. Recent studies have also started looking at how renewable energy might change things.”

RNRG seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Indxx YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the securities in the underlying index.

The underlying index is designed to provide exposure to publicly traded companies that produce energy from renewable sources, including wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biofuels (including publicly traded companies that are formed to own operating assets that produce defined cash flows). RNRG’s expense ratio comes in at 0.65%.

RNRG gives investors:

High Growth Potential : RNRG enables investors to access high growth potential through companies at the leading edge of a structural shift in global energy production.

: RNRG enables investors to access high growth potential through companies at the leading edge of a structural shift in global energy production. Invest in Renewables : The ETF is a targeted, thematic play on renewable energy producers.

: The ETF is a targeted, thematic play on renewable energy producers. A Conscious Approach : RNRG incorporates the environmental, social, & Governance (ESG) proxy voting guidelines from Glass Lewis.

: RNRG incorporates the environmental, social, & Governance (ESG) proxy voting guidelines from Glass Lewis. Strong Performance: The fund is up 22% the past 12 months.

Links Between Clean Energy and Health

New studies show there are health implications linked to the inhalation of polluted air. Research in Spain even links air pollution to mental health and depression.

“The more we look the more we see in terms of different health outcomes that are associated with air pollution and then also the health effects at low levels of air pollution,” environmental epidemiologist Cathryn Tonne, an associate research professor at ISGlobal in Spain, told The Hill.

“Initially, much of the research focused on the respiratory system, which as you know is quite intuitive that your lungs would be impacted by what you breathe in,” she said further. “It’s associated with such an enormous range of health outcomes.”

For more news and information, visit the Thematic Investing Channel.