Get “Undeniable” Growth Exposure to Blockchain With This ETF

An influx of Bitcoin donations are pouring into Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia, highlighting the growth of cryptocurrencies and, on a larger scale, the blockchain network.

Many companies are already starting to tap into blockchain technology and are incorporating its use in core business operations. That could lead to exponential growth in the coming years, giving investors something to consider.

“The growth of the financial utility of these underlying technologies is undeniable,” said venture capitalist Adam Dell, the founder and CEO of investing platform Domain Money.

“As they become more widely adopted in commercial use cases — again, unrelated to speculation — I think you’re going to see significant growth in real revenue and real cash flow coming out of these technologies,” Dell added.

Capitalizing on the Growth With an Active Strategy

Active management can give investors dynamic exposure to the markets by allowing fund managers to handpick investments. This is available in the Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS).

Per its fund description, BITS seeks to capture the long-term growth potential of the blockchain and digital assets theme. The fund takes long positions in U.S.-listed bitcoin futures contracts and invests, directly and/or indirectly, in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of blockchain technology.

BITS will not invest directly in bitcoin, and it currently delivers exposure to blockchain companies through other ETFs, including the affiliated Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH). Overall, BITS gives investors:

Bitcoin futures exposure: By investing in the regulated bitcoin futures market, BITS offers a secure and transparent way of gaining exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Long-term growth potential: BITS seeks long-term growth potential by combining prudent management of bitcoin futures positions with exposure to disruptive companies on the cutting edge of the emerging blockchain technology and digital assets theme.

ETF efficiency: BITS delivers efficient access to bitcoin futures and blockchain technology stocks in a single trade.

