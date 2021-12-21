Get Exposure to Global X Thematic ETFs in This One Fund

With a wide array of thematic funds to choose from, exchange traded fund (ETF) provider Global X has investors covered with one fund: the Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG).

GXTG seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Thematic Growth Index. The underlying index seeks to provide broad exposure to thematic growth strategies using a portfolio of ETFs. Overall, GXTG gives investors:

A multi-theme solution : In a single trade, GXTG delivers access to multiple disruptive macro-trends arising from technological advancements, changing demographics and consumer preferences, or evolving needs for infrastructure and other finite resources.

: In a single trade, GXTG delivers access to multiple disruptive macro-trends arising from technological advancements, changing demographics and consumer preferences, or evolving needs for infrastructure and other finite resources. High growth potential : The fund invests in a basket of individual thematic ETFs that exhibit high long-term growth potential.

: The fund invests in a basket of individual thematic ETFs that exhibit high long-term growth potential. A core building block: GXTG is designed to be a core building block for growth-oriented portfolios, offering broad thematic exposure at a 0.50% total expense ratio.

Top 3 Holdings

Under the hood of GXTG are three Global X funds that take up over half the fund. The largest allocation at 23% of assets is the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM).

GNOM seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Genomics Index, which is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of genomic science and biotechnology, as well as applications thereof, as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the underlying index.

Next at 16% is the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU). Seeking to track the Indxx Global Cloud Computing Index, the fund holds a basket of companies that potentially stand to benefit from the continuing proliferation of cloud computing technology and services.

The cloud computing industry refers to companies that (i) license and deliver software over the internet on a subscription basis (SaaS), (ii) provide a platform for creating software applications that are delivered over the internet (PaaS), (iii) provide virtualized computing infrastructure over the internet (IaaS), (iv) own and manage facilities that customers use to store data and servers, including data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and/or (v) manufacture or distribute infrastructure and/or hardware components used in cloud and edge computing activities.

Finally, 15% of the fund is allocated to the Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL), which seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Social Media Total Return Index. The index tracks the equity performance of the largest and most liquid companies involved in the social media industry, including companies that provide social networking, file sharing, and other web-based media applications.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Thematic Investing Channel.