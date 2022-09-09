An ETF to Consider as China’s President Urges Country to Boost Tech

China’s push towards technological innovation got an added vote of confidence from the country’s president, which should help boost exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI).

To achieve global influence, China realizes that mastery of technology is one prime area where it can maximize its efforts. The country has been taking a nationalized approach to technology, opting to bolster its own innovation instead of relying on other countries.

“China must strengthen top-down planning and pool resources nationwide to push for breakthroughs in core technologies, President Xi Jinping said, ” the South China Morning Post.