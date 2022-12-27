Capture the Growth Potential in China’s Biotech Sector With This ETF

With China’s economy recovering from a real estate development crisis and rising COVID-19 cases in 2022, it only sets up growth potential for 2023. One area of interest that exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors may want to consider is the biotech sector.

The sector could also benefit from an economic re-opening after the government had to force lockdowns in order to curb rising COVID-19 cases. This could bring more foreign investment into China’s biotech sector, which could give the overall economy an infusion of capital.

According to a South China Morning Post article, “Hong Kong’s life sciences and healthcare (LSHC) sectors are poised for growth in 2023 after the city and mainland China remove the final restrictions on cross-border travel, enabling the broader economy to return to pre-Covid-19 growth, according to speakers at an industry conference and a sector study published by Deloitte.”