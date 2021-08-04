Blockchain Could Hit $3.5 Billion by 2025

A recent report by French market research provider ReportLinker project that the blockchain industry will hit $3.58 billion by the year 2025.

If this growth trajectory goes as planned, it’s good news for the Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH).

“A new report on the potential for blockchain identity management solutions to become integrated across sectors has forecast strong growth for its global market, at a compound annual rate of close to 71%,” a Cointelegraph article reported. “The report grounds its predictions on a study broken down into segments by sector — e.g., government, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), geography, and applications. It was published by the Lyon-headquartered market research solution provider ReportLinker.”

BKCH, which debuted just last month, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Blockchain Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, plus borrowings for investments purposes (if any), in the securities of the index and in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) based on the securities in the underlying index.

The underlying index is designed to provide exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of blockchain technology. BKCH gives investors access to:

High Growth Potential : The global blockchain solutions market is expected to increase more than 50% from 2020 to 2021.

: The global blockchain solutions market is expected to increase more than 50% from 2020 to 2021. Global Tailwinds : Blockchain technology is a global theme, poised to benefit as government and industry seek to improve the accuracy, transparency, and security of financial transactions.

: Blockchain technology is a global theme, poised to benefit as government and industry seek to improve the accuracy, transparency, and security of financial transactions. An Unconstrained Approach: This theme is bigger than just cryptocurrency. BKCH invests accordingly, with global exposure across multiple sectors and industries.

Continued Expansion for Blockchain

The report cited an increase in cloud computing services and the growth of the digital economy as catalysts for the expansion of blockchain. Its technological reach is expected to span across all business sectors.

“The study’s baseline assumption is that the market for blockchain identity management will continue to expand as the proliferation of online and cloud services and digitalization more broadly continue apace,” the report added. “As Cointelegraph has previously reported, the demand for more efficient, decentralized and privacy-respecting identity solutions has arisen in a vast array of diverse sectors, from public services to logistical and supply chain networks and all the way down to consumer wearables and other smart devices.”

