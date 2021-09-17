As Congress Mulls Over Infrastructure Bill, Check Out This Energy ETF

While Congress continues to mull over the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, ETF investors shouldn’t miss out on the Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG).

After successfully pushing through the Senate, the bill will now go up for vote in the House of Representatives. In the meantime, rather than place bets on several renewable energy stocks, RNRG can capture the move all at once.

“Congress is moving closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package and it’s possible a multi-trillion dollar package will follow close behind,” a Motley Fool article said. “For investors, this could be a windfall, particularly for companies in the renewable or alternative energy field.”

RNRG seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Indxx YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the securities in the underlying index.

The underlying index is designed to provide exposure to publicly traded companies that produce energy from renewable sources, including wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biofuels (including publicly traded companies that are formed to own operating assets that produce defined cash flows). RNRG’s expense ratio comes in at 0.65%.

RNRG gives investors:

High growth potential: RNRG enables investors to access high growth potential through companies at the leading edge of a structural shift in global energy production.

Renewables exposure: The ETF is a targeted, thematic play on renewable energy producers.

A conscious approach: RNRG incorporates the environmental, social, & governance (ESG) proxy voting guidelines from Glass Lewis.

Biden Pitches Renewable Energy in Colorado

In the meantime, U.S. President Joe Biden will continue pitching the benefits of the infrastructure bill and how it plans to allocate spending to increase the use of renewable energy sources. Biden was in Colorado this week at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden to expound upon the bill’s push to fund climate control agendas.

“We’re blinking code red as a nation,” Biden said amid a backdrop of solar panels and wind turbines, according to a Colorado Newsline report. “The bottom line is (climate change) is everywhere … Hurricanes in the Gulf Coast and up the Eastern Seaboard. Wildfires threatening throughout the West and tearing it apart. Droughts and heat waves across the country devastating farmers and ranchers, and draining the Colorado River.”

