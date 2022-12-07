An ETF to Consider While Investors Pick Up Distressed China Real Estate

Investors are giving the China real estate market a second look as the country continues to work through the real estate doldrums brought on by last year’s Evergrande Crisis. As such, this opens up opportunities for exchange traded funds (ETFs) that get exposure to Chinese real estate.

It’s often said in the investment world to follow the “smart money.” That could mean tailing the bets of institutional money managers such as Brookfield Asset Management, which is looking at opportunities in distressed Chinese real estate.

Per a South China Morning Post article, “Brookfield Asset Management is on the lookout to acquire premium commercial property from distressed Chinese developers, aiming to increase its footprint in the world’s second-largest economy where fresh capital is needed to bail out the troubled real estate sector.” Based on the report, the Canadian firm is targeting properties in specific cities with the probability of generating returns in the long run.