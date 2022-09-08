3 ETF Options for More Income With Rate Hikes Coming | ETF Trends

There’s a defensive approach to rising interest rates and there’s an offensive one — beating them at their own game with more yield.

Global X has three options to get supercharged yields if fixed income investors are willing to take on more credit risk. First up, there’s the Global X Super Dividend REIT ETF (SRET), which focuses on dividends provided by real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global SuperDividend REIT Index, which tracks the performance of REITs that rank among the highest-yielding REITs globally, as determined by Solactive AG, the provider of the underlying index.

Highlights of SRET: