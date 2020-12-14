The Weighing Machine: Tom Lydon Talks ETF Landscape & Beyond

The popularity of ETFs has reached some real milestones this year in 2020, and it’s worth considering where things are headed. On a recent episode of Orion’s “The Weighing Machine,” featuring Orion Chief Investment Officer Rusty Vanneman, ETF Trends’ CEO Tom Lydon was on hand to discuss the past, present, and future of ETFs.

Following some background on Lydon, the conversation jumps head-first into the ETF landscape and what the future could hold for thematic, actively managed, and non-transparent ETF strategies. Additionally, they also discuss the tailwinds and potential headwinds facing these investments today, like direct indexing. Take a listen…

Listen To Talk Lydon Discuss The Past, Present & Future of ETFs:

For more podcast episodes featuring Tom Lydon, visit our podcasts category.