The VettaFi Jersey Design Contest Is Here | ETF Trends

VettaFi Jersey Design Contest Rules

VettaFi LLC (“VettaFi”) is proud to announce that through the month of November it will be running a jersey design contest to bring awareness to Right to Play (the “Contest”).

Right to Play is focused on empowering vulnerable youth through sport. The organization seeks to help children rise above challenges and discover hope. Play — whether through games, sports, poetry, or artistic pursuits — can keep children in school, help prevent life-threatening disease, and drive healthy decision-making.

This document describes the official requirements and rules of the Contest.

By entering, participants agree to be bound by these Contest rules. Violating any rule or not following instructions may eliminate a participant’s eligibility. VettaFi has the right to disqualify any entrant at any time in its sole discretion.

Eligibility

To enter, simply follow these steps:

Download the Jersey Template. Flex your creative muscles and design the jersey of your dreams. Upload your design on social media before the deadline below and tag @Vetta_Fi on Twitter or VettaFi on LinkedIn. There is no fee to enter the Contest. One or more submissions per person is acceptable. Each submission must be made in a separate social media post. The contest is open from 12:01 AM November 18, 2022 Eastern Standard Time (EST), and the polls close at 9:00 PM November 30, 2022 (EST). Late submissions will not be considered.

Winner; Prize

VettaFi will be choosing the top three designs based on engagement of each uploaded social media post. Engagements include the number of clicks, comments, shares, and reactions each post receives. Clicks include the number of times each entry or company branding was clicked. Comments include the number of comments made on a post. Shares include the number of times a post was shared. Reaction buttons include, but are not limited to, “like,” “celebrate,” “love,” “insightful,” and “curious.”

VettaFi will post a final poll at approximately 9:00 AM EST on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 on VettaFi’s LinkedIn and Twitter. The design with the most collective votes by 9:00 PM EST on that date will be considered the competition winner.

The winner will receive:

Their design printed on an actual soccer jersey and shipped to them.

A $500 gift card to the online VettaFi store.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit VettaFi.

Jersey Design Guidelines and Parameters

Each jersey design should incorporate the VettaFi name and logo. Entries may contain elements other than the ones provided with the Jersey Template.

The jersey design must be appropriate for a professional business setting.

Intellectual Property

Entrants affirm their submissions are their own original work, have not been copied from others or from previous designs, including their own, and do not violate the intellectual property rights of any other person or entity. By participating in the Contest, you agree to defend, indemnify and hold harmless VettaFi and its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates and/or related companies and each of their officers, directors, shareholders, employees, advisors, assignees, agents, licensees, representatives, advertising, media buyers and promotional agencies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind (including but not limited to attorneys’ fees) arising out of or relating to your participation in the Contest; your receipt or use of any prize; your violation of any term of these Contest rules; your violation of any third party right, including without limitation any copyright, trademark, other intellectual property, or privacy right; or any claim that your submission caused any type of damage to a third party. Each jersey design entry becomes the sole property of VettaFi and may be used for any VettaFi purposes, including, but not limited to, display on websites and VettaFi marketing materials. Entrant will be acknowledged as the designer. VettaFi shall have the right to adapt, edit, modify, or otherwise use the winning submission in part or in its entirety in whatever manner it deems appropriate. VettaFi reserves the right to choose not to use the winning entry as described in these contest guidelines. VettaFi reserves the right to use any other entry for promotional purposes in the future. If the winner is determined to have violated any rules, he/she will be required to forfeit or return the prize, even if the determination is made after the prize has been awarded.

Release

Prior to receiving the Prizes, each winner will be required to sign a declaration of eligibility and release form releasing VettaFi from any and all liability in connection with the Contest and/or the prizes, confirming compliance with the rules and consenting to the use of his or her name and photograph, in any and all forms of media, without further compensation, in any publicity carried out by the VettaFi and/or its advertising and promotional agencies.

Disclaimer

VettaFi is not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, illegible, or otherwise unusable entries, including entries that are lost or unusable due to computer, internet, or electronic problems. VettaFi reserves the right to cancel or modify the Contest and award the prize by alternate means if fraud or technical failure is determined at any time by VettaFi, including after the submission window has closed. VettaFi is not liable, for the purpose of winner and prize notification and delivery, in the event the contest winner has provided incorrect, outdated, or otherwise invalid contact information. VettaFi may, in its sole discretion, prohibit any person from entering the Contest whom it believes to be abusing the rules. Such abuse includes but is not limited to entering false information or the intellectual property of others. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. This Contest is governed by the laws of the State of New York and is void where prohibited by law. VettaFi reserves the right to cancel or modify the Contest or the Contest Rules at any time without notice. All prizes must be accepted as awarded, are non-transferable and are not convertible to cash. VettaFi reserves the right to substitute any prize or portion of the prize with a prize of equal or greater value. All prizes are awarded as-is and no warranties or guarantees are implied or expressed. VettaFi is not responsible for any errors or omissions in printing or advertising this Contest. If a dispute arises regarding who submitted an online entry, the entry will be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the social media account provided at time of entry. Authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit VettaFi.com.