The Future Fund Launches New Active ETF, ‘FFND’

On Tuesday, the Future Fund LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor, launched its first ETF, the Future Fund Active ETF (FFND). The fund has begun trading and seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Gary Black, managing partner, and David Kalis, CFA, partner, have teamed up for a second time to bring the ETF to investors. Each has held portfolio management and investment research positions at some of the most well-known firms in the industry. Together, they have more than 50 years of experience managing portfolios for clients.

“We are focused on change,” said Black. “We have identified a number of secular megatrends that are changing the world and are investing in the companies we believe are best positioned to capitalize on those trends. We’re excited to offer our investors the opportunity to be part of the significant potential we see in the market.”

The Future Fund Active ETF is a high conviction portfolio of approximately 40-50 companies that the firm believes are well-positioned to take advantage of the secular growth trends that will drive both the economy and the markets over the next several years.

“These companies attempt to capitalize on these megatrends we see influencing our daily lives,” said Kalis, “including 24/7 information and entertainment, automation, lifestyle improvements, and climate sustainability. We’re looking for transformational opportunities that could develop over the next several years.”

The portfolio managers target equities that they believe have the potential for significant appreciation, and the fund has no restrictions on sectors. The firm conducts proprietary fundamental research with disciplined risk management to select them, a process developed over three decades.

“We use our deep research experience to look for companies that are potentially worth multiples of their current prices,” added Black.

Black and Kalis previously worked together as portfolio managers, allowing them to come to a consensus quickly in making investments that benefit investors. They both believe in active management, proprietary research, and high-conviction strategies that do not mirror any indices. They decided to enter the market with an active ETF to ensure transparency, including disclosing their investment process and positions, and reporting any changes daily, affording investors a clear understanding of the investments in the fund.

More information about the advisor and the ETF is available at https://thefuturefund.com.

See disclosure at https://bit.ly/3fQ8ojd.