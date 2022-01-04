The Funds to Watch According to “ETFs 2022”

2022 is looking to be one of the most challenging years for investors in decades. Inflation and the potential for higher interest rates are of greater concern for those who are looking for income in this low interest rate environment. At the same time, many are worried about stock market valuations and recent volatility. However, there are many interesting strategies that can help protect a portfolio by implementing creative portfolio construction ideas.

In the upcoming webcast, “ETFs 2022,” Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst and funds product specialist, Bloomberg Intelligence; Joshua Brown, CEO and co-founder, Ritholz Wealth Management; Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual fund research, CFRA; Perth Tolle, founder, Life + Liberty Indexes; Leah Wald, CEO, Valkyrie Investments; and Liz Young, head of investment strategy, Sofi, will tackle a number of critical topics investors will face in 2022.

For example, participants will hear about navigating the stock market landscape in 2022. After the swift equity market rebound, with U.S. stocks near record highs, investors will have to be more mindful about picking and choosing areas of opportunity.

Economically sensitive companies in the energy, financials, and industrials sectors are gaining some momentum, while big tech names that have previously led the charge are now dragging on the markets, reflecting the ongoing shift in investor sentiment as many try to find areas of cheaper valuations or places that could benefit from a broader economic expansion.

During the webinar, the speakers will touch upon various ETF positioning strategies for the new year, looking beyond domestic markets in a globetrotting overview in search of alpha in a modern portfolio. The speakers will also touch upon various thematics, crypto, and ESG strategies that have gained recent interest to tackle specific market trends.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about ETF strategies for 2022 can register for the Wednesday, January 5 webcast here.