TCW Moves 5 Equity ETFs to NYSE | ETF Trends

On Thursday, the TCW Group transferred five of its exchange traded funds to the New York Stock Exchange floor. Two funds were originally on the NYSE Arca, while the other three were previously on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

Targeted Equities

Coming to the NYSE from the NYSE Arca, the TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (AIFD) provides exposure to companies involved in the production, development, and utilization of artificial intelligence. TCW Group actively manages AIFD, which has a net expense ratio of 0.75%.

Much like AIFD, the TCW Compounders ETF (GRW) has moved to the NYSE from the NYSE Arca. Similarly, the fund is actively managed with a net expense ratio of 0.75%. GRW aims to invest in companies with consistent, growth-oriented business models.

The TCW Transform Supply Chain ETF (SUPP) is one of three TCW funds that moved from the Cboe BZX Exchange to the NYSE. SUPP aims to position itself to benefit from the growing push to localize supply chains in North America.

The fund invests in companies engaged in the effort to advance the North American supply chain infrastructure. SUPP is an additional active ETF within the TCW lineup, with a net expense ratio of 0.75%.

Focused on energy transformation, the TCW Transform Systems ETF (NETZ) has also moved from the Cboe BZX Exchange to the NYSE. Much like the other three actively managed funds, NETZ is also actively managed with a net expense ratio of 0.75%. The fund primarily invests in companies that TCW believes will either drive the energy transformation, or benefit from it.

The TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is the only TCW ETF moving to the NYSE today that is not actively managed. VOTE seeks long-term growth by investing in a portfolio of the top 500 largest companies in the United States. The fund has a low net expense ratio of 0.05%.

These five funds represent the TCW Group’s entire library of equity ETFs. In total, these funds have over $1B in assets under management.

