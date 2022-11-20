Yield-Duration Opportunity in EM Bonds | ETF Trends

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Index Definitions

ICE BofA Global Broad Market Index tracks the performance of investment-grade debt publicly issued in the major domestic and Eurobond markets, including sovereign, quasi-government, corporate, securitized and collateralized securities.

ICE BofA Diversified High Yield US Emerging Markets Corporate Plus Index: is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by non-sovereign emerging markets issuers that are rated below investment grade and that are issued in the major domestic and Eurobond markets.

ICE BofA US High Yield Index: is comprised of below-investment grade corporate bonds (based on an average of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch) denominated in U.S. dollars. The country of risk of qualifying issuers must be an FX-G10 member, a Western European nation, or a territory of the U.S. or a Western European nation.

ICE BofA US Broad Market Index tracks the performance of US dollar-denominated investment grade debt publicly issued in the US domestic market, including USTreasury, quasi-government, corporate, securitized and collateralized securities.

J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index: is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated Brady bonds, Eurobonds, and traded loans issued by emerging markets sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities. The index weighting methodology limits the weight of countries with larger debt stocks.

J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Core Index (GBIEMCOR): tracks local currency denominated EM government debt. The index weighting methodology limits the weight of countries with large debt stocks, with a maximum of 10% and a minimum of 1% to 3% depending on the amount of the country’s eligible debt outstanding.

Please note that VanEck may offer investment products that invest in the asset class(es) or industries included in this blog.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results. Information provided by third-party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions, projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements presented herein are valid as of the date of this communication and are subject to change without notice. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck.

Duration measures a bond’s sensitivity to interest rate changes that reflects the change in a bond’s price given a change in yield. This duration measure is appropriate for bonds with embedded options. Quantitative Easing by a central bank increases the money supply engaging in open market operations in an effort to promote increased lending and liquidity. Monetary Easing is an economic tool employed by a central bank to reduce interest rates and increase money supply in an effort to stimulate economic activity. Correlation is a statistical measure of how two variables move in relation to one other. Liquidity Illusion refers to the effect that an independent variable might have in the liquidity of a security as such variable fluctuates overtime. A Holdouts Issue in the fixed income asset class occurs when a bond issuing country or entity is in default or at the brink of default, and launches an exchange offer in an attempt to restructure its debt held by existing bond holding investors. Carry is the benefit or cost for owning an asset.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

© Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.