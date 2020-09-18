By John Patrick Lee, CFA, Product Manager and Nicolas Fonseca, CFA, ETF Product Analyst, VanEck Global

The growing popularity of gaming, along with the revenue potential across the industry, help make this industry a compelling investment opportunity, in our view. In the whitepaper, Video Gaming and Esports: Taking Media and Entertainment to the Next Level , we provide an in-depth breakdown of the industry to help investors better understand what’s driving the long-term potential of this space as well as how to incorporate it into a portfolio. Key trends currently shaping this investment opportunity include:

The video game industry is projected to reach $159B in revenues in 2020, and gaming is more popular than ever. 1 More people around the world are turning to interactive games as a form of entertainment. Digital game sales are continuously breaking records, and industry revenues have continued to hit all-time highs for the last few years. 2 Esports, a form of competitive video gaming, has taken hold around the world, with ballooning cash prizes and front-page news coverage. In-game concerts and events are drawing millions of people into their favorite game’s universe, blurring the line between the game and live events.

Esports: Competitive gaming at a professional level and in an organized format (a tournament or league) with a specific goal (i.e., winning a championship title or prize money) and a clear distinction between players and teams that are competing against each other.

