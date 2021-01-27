A VanEck ETF Duo to Take On Investing in Russia

Getting single-country exposure with a tilt toward value can occur in practice if ETF investors know where to look. One country worth betting on is Russia via a pair of ETFs: the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) and the VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (RSXJ).

“Russia’s economy may return to pre-crisis levels by autumn and overall gross domestic product growth this year could reach around 3.7%, Andrey Kostin, chief executive of the country’s second biggest bank VTB, said on Monday,” a Reuters article said. “The International Monetary Fund has praised Moscow’s efforts in tackling the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an increase in borrowing and spending coupled with a soft monetary policy resulting in a GDP fall of 4%.”

“As commodities prices, the lifeblood of the Russian economy, are generally on the rise as a result of renewed demand, GDP growth is seen at around 3.7% this year, Kostin said during a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum,” the article added.

The RSX and RSXJ ETFs

RSX seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS Russia Index. The index includes securities, which may include depositary receipts, of Russian companies.

A company is generally considered to be a Russian company if it is incorporated in Russia or is incorporated outside of Russia but has at least 50% of its revenues/related assets in Russia. Such companies may include medium-capitalization companies.

Overall, RSX provides exposure to: