A Heightened Value Tilt Is All Well and Good for This MOAT ETF

Shape-shifting to the ebbs and flows of the market can help ETFs investors snag the best from today’s investing factors. One such fund is the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT).

MOAT seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the fund’s benchmark index.

The index is comprised of securities issued by companies that Morningstar, Inc. determines to have sustainable competitive advantages based on a proprietary methodology that considers quantitative and qualitative factors (wide moat companies). Overall, MOAT investors get access to: