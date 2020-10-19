Bonds might be the obvious choice for a safe haven, income-producing asset, but where do you go when you want to get higher yields? China might have the answer with their latest bond offering, which is garnering the interest of U.S. investors.

A recent Wall Street Journal article noted that “China raised $6 billion with its latest international bond sale, matching a record set last year, ahead of economic data that is likely to show growth is recovering toward pre-pandemic levels. Despite heightened tensions with the U.S., this was China’s first bond sale in recent years targeted partly at investors in America.”

Additionally, “U.S. buyers snapped up large chunks of the four-part deal, including 47% of a $500 million offering of 30-year debt, according to one of the banks that handled the sale.” What’s driving this interest?

It could be China’s rebounding economy. After being the epicenter of the virus, China’s economy is making a comeback.