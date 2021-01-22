Trends with Benefits #41: Advisor Trends with Tom Lydon and Dave Nadig

By Ed Lopez, Head of ETF Product, VanEck

In this episode, I hang out with Tom Lydon and Dave Nadig of ETF Trends to chat about the advisory business, the shift to digital, ETFs, and what’s ahead for 2021.

What Advisors Want Tom and Dave are two stalwarts of the ETF industry providing education and analysis of ETFs. This dynamic duo have recently joined forces to be guiding lights for investors and advisors navigating the sea of the ETF ecosystem. So, I wanted to talk about backgrounds, their love of ETFs, and how they came to work together. Given the nature of their work and interaction with advisors, they also had a lot of insight about the way advisors are adapting to a new digital age that’s been hastened by COVID and the investment trends advisors are seeking. Of course, I also had to ask Tom and Dave about ETFs as well. We ventured into the rise of active ETFs, areas they think people should be paying more attention to and I ask them for advice about the ticker symbol of one of VanEck’s ETFs. Trend or Fad Listen for Tom and Dave’s take on Finance Tik Tok, the term “Disruption”, retail investors, and sports betting. Follow Ed Lopez @ThatEdLopez, Tom Lydon @TomLydon, and David Nadig @DaveNadig on Twitter. You can listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud, and YouTube.