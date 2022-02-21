Tough Choices

Summary

The Russia/Ukraine conflict deteriorated again, and will remain the focus of attention of the weekend. Argentina’s rate hike yesterday shows that EM is not a monolith – even among “rotten apples”.

Russia/Ukraine Conflict

It’s Friday before a long weekend here in the U.S., and investors will no doubt remain focused on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which seems to have deteriorated in the past 24 hours. Make sure to check VanEck’s blog about investment implications of the Russia/Ukraine crisis. On the data front, there are no important releases today, but one policy move on Thursday drew attention to two Emerging Markets (EM) with circa 50% annual inflation – one of which might be of interest to Fixed Income investors, while another should probably be avoided under the current political setup.

Policy Divergence in Emerging Markets

The countries in question are Argentina and Turkey. Both are considered the black sheep of the EM family, but there are nuances – such as monetary policy. We learned yesterday that the central bank of Argentina raised its policy rate for the second time this year – by 250bps to 42.5%. Turkey, by contrast, can barely wait to cut the policy rate from already inadequate 14%, relying on an out-of-box but questionable scheme to prop up the currency and administrative measures to cap inflation pressures. The central bank also mentioned “permanent liraization” – but nobody knows what it means in practice. As you can imagine, expected inflation in Turkey runs extremely high, making local bonds the least attractive in the investable universe of 34 countries (despite seemingly high nominal yields – chart below shows a version of this argument for real policy rates)

Argentina and IMF

Argentina’s policies and politics are very messy, but it looks like the country might finally be able to secure a staff level agreement with the IMF in early March, and a deal in April. Would Deal #22 (!) solve Argentina’s problems? Unlikely. We half-jokingly referred to it as Catch-22. But it can make sovereign bonds more “palatable” – at least for a while. Stay tuned!

Chart at a Glance: Turkey’s Real Rates – The Lowest in EM

Source: VanEck Research, Bloomberg LP

Originally published by VanEck on February 18, 2022.

