Sustainable Munis for Stronger Communities: Impact Report

How much impact does an investor make when they invest in sustainable municipal bonds? We explore in this report.

All municipal bond issuances finance projects all over the country. However, only some of those bonds can be qualified as having a positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact, promoting a pathway towards sustainable development. But how much impact does an investor make when they invest in sustainable municipal bonds? In this impact report, we highlight the current and future positive impact potential of the top ten holdings and the portfolio summary of the VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI). SMI offer investors a way to build a sustainable core muni portfolio without significantly affecting risk and return, over the long term. SMI provides access to a diverse group of issuers at both the state and local levels, who are proactively investing in solutions that fund operations or projects that support or advance sustainable development, as well as promote positive social and environmental outcomes or mission accomplishment. VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) Broad muni exposure with a focus on sustainability (ESG, UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), climate threat resilience and a focus on opportunity zones)

Core portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempts with intermediate duration

Managed to maximize sustainability exposure while seeking to maintain benchmark characteristics View Report Who Is HIP: R. Paul Herman, CEO and Founder of HIP Investor, shares what sparked the founding of HIP and its approach to measuring future risk, return potential and net impact on society. Originally published by VanEck on April 22, 2022. For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Beyond Basic Beta Channel.

HIP Ratings are produced and licensed from HIP Investor, Inc. (“HIP” or the “Data Provider”), which provides services to evaluate, rate and rank issuers and their securities based on data-driven, quantitative performance measures that demonstrate positive social, environmental and economic outcomes or mission accomplishment. The Adviser’s investment process begins by using HIP Ratings to screen municipal securities based on their SDGs 9, 11 and 12 ratings by HIP, Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) ratings by HIP and Climate-Threat and Resilience ratings by HIP. HIP Ratings are only assigned to the municipal securities of issuers where at least one qualified opportunity zone is located in the issuer’s region. An “opportunity zone” is an economically-distressed community where new investments, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment based on certification from the Internal Revenue Service. HIP, as the Data Provider, analyzes multiple data points of municipal securities to determine an estimate of the impact (i.e., net benefit to the community) each municipal security provides. The HIP Ratings used by the Adviser seek to evaluate the impact of municipal securities with respect to the goals and metrics defined by SDGs 9, 11 and 12, climate resilience, and overall net benefit to people, planet, and prosperity. These HIP Ratings are used by the Adviser to narrow the universe of eligible Fund investments to municipal securities that, based on the HIP Ratings, the Adviser believes have been issued to fund operations or projects that support or advance sustainable development, as well as promote positive social and environmental outcomes. Such municipal debt securities may include, but are not limited to, bonds issued in connection with (i) new or revitalized infrastructure (i.e., roads, bridges, tunnels, buildings, transportation of people and freight, affordable and safe housing and redevelopment of urban areas (e.g., green spaces), school or campus upgrades and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (“LEED”) qualified real estate); (ii) information and education systems (i.e., schools, research, financial services, communication services and technologies and information services); (iii) healthier communities (i.e., hospitals, food and nutrition infrastructure, waste systems, air quality and environmental management systems); (iv) cleaner energy (i.e., utilities, resource and material use); (v) inclusive and sustainable industrialization towards increased gross domestic product (“GDP”); (vi) action and resilience planning and projects to mitigate the effects of climate change and other natural disasters and hazards; and (vii) ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns.

