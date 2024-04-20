Stock Selection Drives Q1 Performance | ETF Trends

In the first quarter of 2024, emerging markets equities underperformed their developed markets counterparts. Overall, many of the trends and themes that played out during 2023 continued into the first quarter of 2024. The same countries that performed well last year (Taiwan Region & India) kicked off the year with a strong start. Taiwan Region’s strong performance was primarily due to its exposure to the A.I. mega-trend through its largest company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. India continues to benefit from the macro tailwinds of a booming economy and impactful government policies. Brazil stands out in contrast as a large Q1 detractor following a strong 2023.

From a macro perspective, emerging markets investors remain laser-focused on the prospect of U.S. interest rate cuts this year. An accommodative Fed potentially bodes well for emerging markets equities, which would benefit from currency tailwinds if the dollar weakens. Unfortunately for EM investors, the dollar rallied for the majority of the first quarter as did long-term U.S. rates. Dollar strength undoubtedly contributed to emerging markets equity underperformance compared to their developed counterparts in Q1.

Fund Performance

The VanEck Emerging Markets Fund (the “Fund”) outperformed the MSCI EM IMI on the quarter-to-date basis ending March 31, 2024 (+4.3% for the Fund; +2.2% for the Index). Positive relative performance was principally driven by stock selection in the Philippines and allocation (weighting) in Kazakhstan and Georgia.

After a positive, though somewhat muted 2023, the Philippines started the year off on the right foot as the top country contributor in the first quarter of 2024. The Fund’s Philippines’ stock selection effect boosted performance by 0.90%, with allocation also helping. The Philippines is the Fund’s second-largest country overweight to end the quarter (5.9% Fund weight; 0.7% Benchmark weight).

Brazil remains our largest country overweight (13.1% Fund weight; 5.2% Benchmark weight). After a stellar 2023, Brazil’s allocation effect was the single largest detractor to fund performance in Q1 2024; stock selection effect from Brazil was negligible. However, we continue to have high conviction in the solid investment case for Brazil going forward with further expected rate cuts, declining inflation, accelerating economic growth and attractive valuations.

Our exposure to China contributed negatively on an absolute basis for the quarter, but was slightly positive on a relative basis. We are encouraged by some recent data coming out of China pointing towards a stabilizing / improving economic environment including better than expected March 2024 Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) numbers and stronger travel and consumption trends during recent Chinese holiday seasons. We continue to focus on optimizing our stock selection in the country.

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of March 31, 2024

1Q24† YTD 1YR 3YR 5YR 10YR Class A: NAV (Inception 12/20/93) 4.26 4.26 13.12 -9.00 -0.15 1.24 Class A: Maximum 5.75% Load -1.74 -1.74 6.61 -10.78 -1.33 0.64 Class I: NAV (Inception 12/31/07) 4.40 4.40 13.81 -8.50 0.36 1.75 MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Markets Index (IMI) 2.17 2.17 9.76 -3.93 2.98 3.22 MSCI Emerging Markets Index 2.37 2.37 8.15 -5.05 2.22 2.95

Expenses: Class A: Gross 1.54%; Net 1.54%; Class I: Gross 1.19%; Net 1.01%. Expenses are capped contractually until 5/1/24 at 1.60% for Class A and 1.00% for Class I. Caps exclude acquired fund fees and expenses, interest, trading, dividends, interest payments of securities sold short, taxes and extraordinary expenses.