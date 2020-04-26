Standing Tall with a Defensive Posture

By David Schassler, Portfolio Manager, VanEck Global

The VanEck Vectors® Real Asset Allocation ETF (RAAX®) uses a data-driven, rules-based process that leverages over 50 indicators (technical, macroeconomic and fundamental, commodity price, and sentiment) to allocate across 12 individual real asset segments in five broad real asset sectors. These objective indicators identify the segments with positive expected returns. Then, using correlation and volatility, an optimization process determines the weight to these segments with the goal of creating a portfolio with maximum diversification while reducing risk. The expanded PDF version of this commentary can be downloaded here.

Overview

The VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (“RAAX”) returned -17.8% versus -12.8% for the Bloomberg Commodity Index and -17.2% for its custom blended benchmark.

RAAX started the month with a 34% in gold and gold equities, 28% allocation in natural resource equities, 20% in REITs, 8% in global infrastructure, 5% in diversified commodities and 5% in MLPs. RAAX’s investments in gold bullion did its job during the volatile month by maintaining its value, while gold equities lost 12%. Our bottom performing positions were in natural resource equities. Oil equities, which accounted for 10% of the portfolio, lost around 46% of their value. Outside of commodity-sensitive investments, REITs were down nearly 20% and global infrastructure equities were down over 20%.

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of March 31, 2020 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Yr Life (04/09/18) RAAX (NAV) -17.83 -25.77 -22.48 -11.78 RAAX (Share Price) -17.54 -25.58 -22.37 -11.67 Bloomberg Commodity Index -12.81 -23.29 -22.31 -14.66 Blended Real Asset Index -17.20 -27.74 -24.01 -12.10

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of December 31, 2019 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Yr Life (04/09/18) RAAX (NAV) 5.26 6.24 6.24 2.96 RAAX (Share Price) 5.24 6.08 6.08 2.95 Bloomberg Commodity Index 5.04 7.69 7.69 -2.73 Blended Real Asset Index 4.75 16.23 16.23 4.05



The table presents past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect temporary contractual fee waivers and/or expense reim¬bursements. Had the ETF incurred all expenses and fees, investment re¬turns would have been reduced. Investment returns and ETF share values will fluctuate so that investors’ shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. ETF returns assume that distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at “Net Asset Value” (NAV). NAV is determined at the close of each business day, and represents the dollar value of one share of the fund; it is calculated by taking the total assets of the fund, subtracting total liabilities, and dividing by the total number of shares outstanding. The NAV is not necessarily the same as the ETF’s intraday trading value. VanEck Vectors ETF investors should not expect to buy or sell shares at NAV.

†Returns less than a year are not annualized.

Expenses: Gross 1.13%; Net 0.75%. Expenses are capped contractually at 0.55% through February 1, 2021. Expenses are based on estimated amounts for the current fiscal year. Cap exclude certain expenses, such as interest, acquired fund fees and expenses, and trading expenses.

We are now in the midst of what will likely be the fastest economic contraction in history. COVID-19 has swept the globe and sent much of the world into isolation. The sudden halt in daily activities and spending has sent the economy to its knees. Real assets are in the eye of the storm. The price of oil has plunged, down 66.6% year-to-date, as of March 31, because of the sudden decline in demand coupled with a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. A recent analysis conducted by Oil Price Information Services estimates that the price at the pump could fall to $1.25 per gallon nationally and below $1 in some parts of the country.

Another real asset sector being hit hard is real estate. Real estate is typically less cyclical than most other real assets and therefore is one of the safest assets within this volatile group in our view. Not this time. Non-essential businesses were forced to close and cannot afford to pay their employees or their rent. This has a cascading effect.

RAAX reacted to this event by pivoting to its most defensive posture based on falling prices, high volatility and extreme investor sentiment. As of the beginning of the month, RAAX held a 23.9% allocation to gold bullion and a 76.1% allocation to U.S. Treasury bills.

A Deeper Dive

Below is the overall real asset composite. A score of 0 represents the lowest risk level and a score of 100 represents the highest risk level. A score of 60 or higher will result in our most defensive posture. The current score of 100 indicates an unstable risk regime for real assets.

Overall Risk Score

The risk score can be decomposed into key factors that drive real asset prices. These include price trends, economic activity, realized volatility and investor sentiment.

Price trends turned bearish on each real asset with the exception of gold bullion.

Price Trend Risk Score

The only indicator type that remained bullish so far is our economic composite. Unlike market price data, economic data is on a lag and is expected to deteriorate significantly from here.

Economic Risk Score

Volatility in real asset prices is at an extreme. This typically indicates near-term downward pressure on prices.

Price Volatility Risk Score

Investor sentiment within commodities is at a near-term extreme, which indicates a period of uncertainty for real asset prices.

Investor Sentiment Risk Score

RAAX is now in its most defensive posture given the extreme levels of risk in the market. This positioning includes a large allocation to gold bullion and U.S. Treasury bills. RAAX will continue to measure the risks within the real asset markets and, if conditions materially improve, look for an opportunity to re-invest. Until that happens, investors should expect RAAX to remain defensively positioned.

Real Asset Class Allocations

Apr-20 Mar-20 Change from Previous Month Cash 76.1% 0.1% 76.0% Increase Gold Bullion 23.9% 23.3% 0.6% Increase Global Metals & Mining Equities 0.0% 3.4% -3.4% Decrease Unconventional Oil & Gas Equities 0.0% 3.4% -3.4% Decrease Steel Equities 0.0% 3.4% -3.4% Decrease Oil Services Equities 0.0% 3.5% -3.5% Decrease Energy Equities 0.0% 3.5% -3.5% Decrease Agribusiness Equities 0.0% 3.5% -3.5% Decrease Coal Equities 0.0% 3.6% -3.6% Decrease Low Carbon Energy Equities 0.0% 4.2% -4.2% Decrease MLPs 0.0% 4.5% -4.5% Decrease Diversified Commodities 0.0% 4.6% -4.6% Decrease Global Infrastructure 0.0% 8.3% -8.3% Decrease Gold Equities 0.0% 10.7% -10.7% Decrease REITs 0.0% 19.8% -19.8% Decrease