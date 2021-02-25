Seeking DURAbility? The ETF for Long-Term Fixed Income Investors

Yields are ticking higher, yet the current environment is still leading fixed income investors into alternatives to government debt. One area is dividend-paying ETFs like the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA), which is ideal for investors with long-term horizons.

DURA seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Morningstar® US Dividend Valuation IndexSM (MSUSDVTU), which is intended to track the overall performance of high dividend yielding U.S. companies with strong financial health and attractive valuations according to Morningstar. The fund is able to extract not just high-yielding companies, but ones that offer value and strong fundamentals.

Overall DURA offers ETF investors: