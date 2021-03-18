Rising Yields? No Need to Fret with Floating Rate ETFs, ‘FLTR’

Benchmark Treasury yields may be on the rise, but fixed income investors don’t have to fret when funds like the VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) can help keep them afloat.

“Fixed-income investors are in a tough spot. Treasury yields have been rising, and that has led to losses in fixed-rate bonds,” a Barron’s article noted. “But Treasury prices haven’t sold off enough yet to make those bonds attractive as a source of yield.”

“This year’s bond-market losses have come primarily from bonds with high durations, a metric of interest-rate sensitivity that is related to (but not the same as) a bond’s maturity,” the article added.

As such, FLTR can be the perfect counterbalance when it comes to rising yields. The fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the MVIS® US Investment Grade Floating Rate Index, which is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated floating rate notes issued by corporate entities or similar commercial entities that are public reporting companies in the United States and rated investment grade.

Overall, FLTR gives investors: